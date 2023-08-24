RABANNE BEAUTY LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVELY AT ULTA BEAUTY THIS FALL

A GROUNDBREAKING NEW ERA IN BEAUTY THAT GALVANIZES THE NEXT GENERATION WITH GREATER EMPOWERMENT AND SELF–EXPRESSION MAKES ITS US DEBUT AT THE NATION'S LARGEST BEAUTY RETAILER

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly six decades, Rabanne has been a pioneering force. Renowned for its avant–garde fashion and audacious fragrances, it continually challenges convention and pushes the limits of radical self–expression. The Maison continues that legacy, trailblazing a new era in beauty. The beauty collection is launching now on the brand's website and will launch exclusively in select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com starting in October.

Rabanne Beauty Famous Mascara and Fresh Touch Foundation (PRNewswire)

Created to define a new world order for a defiantly rebellious tribe, Rabanne Beauty inspires new generations to push the limits of creativity. From fashion to beauty, from Paris to the world, it addresses those who dare to express who they are. To coincide with this launch, Diane Kendal serves as Creative Director of Rabanne Beauty. A visionary force within the industry, Diane has long been one of the leading lights in beauty, with her work appearing in a long list of high–end publications. Bringing this extensive experience of fashion and beauty to this partnership, Diane shares the brand's vision for a new future of greater creativity and diverse self–expression in her belief that, "There's no beauty, only beauties." Diane will showcase the new collection at the brand's SS24 runway show in Paris.

Uncompromisingly high–performance formulas are combined with maximum color pay–off and skin–loving ingredients. Inspired by fashion fabrics, unexpected sparkle, matte, gloss and metal finishes take their cue from the iconic codes of The Maison and then reinvent them for the next generation of change–makers. Each formula is vegan, dermatologically–tested and stays true to Rabanne's commitment to furthering long–term sustainability, with products that contain up to 98% ingredients of natural origin to enhance skin.

The full Rabanne Beauty collection will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty within its prestige cosmetics assortment, with prices ranging from $20-$40. As Gen Z's preferred beauty destination, the nation's leading beauty retailer will provide Rabanne Beauty access to this influential demographic, as well as the retailer's 41 million highly engaged loyalty members, while further building upon the brand's existing fragrance offering.

"We're thrilled to introduce Rabanne Beauty to our prestige cosmetics assortment," says Maria Salcedo, senior vice president of merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "We know our loyal beauty enthusiasts will fall in love with the unique packaging, innovative formulas and bold, expressive pigments and shades. As the exclusive US retailer, we're proud to be an integral partner to this iconic brand and provide access and awareness to this next phase of growth for The Maison. We look forward to welcoming new and existing guests to discover Rabanne Beauty at Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com this fall."

To celebrate the launch of the makeup collection, acclaimed photographer Stef Mitchell shot Moods to inspire the Rabanne community with looks that create an emotional expression on any given day. With these Moods, Rabanne Beauty sets the pace for a new beauty future as each product stars in a makeup Mood – including Silver Tears, Precious Diva, Moonlight Star, Rebel Red, Sapphire Queen and Glam Rock.

A new vision of beauty is upon us. The power of unbridled creativity shines bright like never before. Get ready to enter a new frontier of confident self–expression. Made by Rabanne for the radical and fearless forging a new path for the future.

ABOUT RABANNE

An innovative fashion house as singular today as when it was founded in 1966, Rabanne stands out for unifying an avant-garde vision with modern values. Since the earliest collections through the 1960s and '70s, the Paris-based brand has explored ideas of radical craft—from the use of metal mesh as fabric that contours the body, to assemblages of unconventional materials that create kinetic silhouettes. Beyond its retail network, the brand has developed a strong digital presence — both through the web site and with online vendors — which has allowed a new generation to discover how the heritage of Monsieur Rabanne remains consistently in step with the times.

Rabanne Beauty Handbag Palette (PRNewswire)

