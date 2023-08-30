Havenpark Communities Awards Scholarships to Four Minnesota Residents

OREM, Utah, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities in Minnesota and across the country, awarded academic scholarships to four Minnesota students. The scholarships, worth up to $10,000 annually, are part of Havenpark's Annual Scholarship Fund for residents. In 2023, 38 residents from across the country were awarded scholarships to cover expenses for college, universities, trade, and vocational schools.

2023 Havenpark Minnesota Scholarship Winners Kylee Beilke, Allison Caballero, Katheryne Fierros, and Hannah Fredericks (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly proud of our student residents and honored to provide them with critical financial assistance, support and encouragement as they attain their certificates and degrees," said J. Anthony Antonelli, chairman and co-founder of Havenpark Communities.

Havenpark's scholarships were awarded to the following students from its Minnesota communities: Allison Caballero and Katheryne Fierros, who will be attending Concordia University, St. Paul; Kylee Beilke, who will be attending Bemidji State University; and Hannah Fredericks, who will attend Hamline University in St. Paul.

"I'm grateful to have the support I need to succeed in college," said Kylee Beilke, who lives in Country Club Terrace in Hutchinson. "With the overbearing stress of finances removed, I will be able to focus and thrive in my studies."

Havenpark dedicates at least $500,000 annually to its Education Success Program. The initiative, which began in 2021, has awarded 59 residents with academic scholarships since its inception. In addition to awarding financial assistance, the program also provides mentoring and guidance for current and prospective students pursuing higher education.

"Havenpark is proud to provide our student residents with a support structure to help them achieve their dreams and realize their full potential," said Jason Hale, Havenpark's director of education success.

Havenpark is committed to enriching the lives of its residents; to learn more about the scholarship program or eligibility, visit Havenpark's website: https://havenparkcommunities.com/education/

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents in Minnesota and across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

