Lavazza and US Open: Serving Excellence, Cup After Cup!

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Italian coffee company Lavazza is returning as the official coffee sponsor for the 2023 US Open taking place this August 22nd- September 10th. Since partnering with the US Open in 2015, Lavazza has continued to establish itself as a leading cultural brand in the sports community through extensive partnerships with Grand Slam tournaments providing tennis fans with unique, premium coffee experiences. At this year's event, US Open attendees will be immersed in Lavazza experience, through presence of Lavazza bars with a wide variety of coffee beverages and unique on-site activations including the Lavazza Prize Wheel.

This year, Lavazza is taking center stage, serving up an unbeatable range of delectable delights during Fan Week from August 22nd - 27th and in cafes located on-site throughout the Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center's Food Village. Lavazza will be showcasing its elevated blends with a variety of specialty hot and iced coffee beverages from cold brews, lattes, cappuccinos, espressos and more. Lavazza will also offer their selection of ready-to-drink cold Brew cans, ensuring fans have a refreshing sip at their fingertips. Lavazza's ready-to-drink cold brew is the only one of its kind made with USDA Certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified, 100% Arabica coffee.

Lavazza will host an immersive experience on-site for guests to step foot into the world of Lavazza with a larger-than-life branded photo booth. Consumers who visit the space during Fan Week will also have the ability to spin the Lavazza Prize Wheel for the chance to win a variety of prizes including bags of coffee, coffee beverages and other branded items.

Through its partnership with FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Lavazza sponsored a cocktail competition for the graduate students to create custom coffee cocktails using Lavazza's Ready to Drink coffees. The three winning students will serve up their cocktails within the Lavazza Premium Coffee Corporation's Suite at this year's US Open.

"Just as in tennis, we at Lavazza strive for the perfect serve. Our passion for precision, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of improvement unites us with the spirit of the US Open," shared Jonathan Lehr, Marketing Director for Lavazza North America, Inc. "Here's to the perfect serve, both on and off the court."

Lavazza's passion for tennis, which began at Wimbledon, has forged an invincible bond between the brand and the sport since 2011. Over this time, Lavazza has served ten million espressos to fans from around the world and is now continuing its mission of spreading Italian coffee, taking part in the world's most prestigious tennis events and playing a key role for the young generations of tennis players and fans alike. Since 2019 Lavazza has supported a rising star, Italian professional tennis Player Jannik Sinner, now ranked as world No.6, who will continue to serve as an Ambassador of the brand further showcasing their roots in the sport and support for Italy within the United States. To further support Sinner, Lavazza will host Carota Boys, Sinner's loyal group of supporters, distinctively dressed as carrots. After noticing the group of fans during ATP in Rome, Lavazza has decided to take them to Roland Garros and Wimbledon and now they are Lavazza's guests at the US Open as well.

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

