The Rock-Inspired Restaurant Group Expands its Footprint Through Partnership with The Forrest County Potawatomi Community

CARTER, Wis., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forrest County Potawatomi Community has partnered with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS and their rock-inspired restaurant group, Rock & Brews , to bring their nationally recognized restaurant concept and live music to Wisconsin.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley at Rock & Brews (PRNewswire)

Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter Brings Rock & Brews & KISS to Wisconsin

The first Rock & Brews Restaurant in Wisconsin opened on August 1 at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee . The 250-seat restaurant was an integral aspect of the property's extensive $190 million renovation. Following the opening, the celebrations traveled to Carter, where the Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter and Rock & Brews hosted an outdoor concert series and pop-up beer garden featuring artists like Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts and Jefferson Starship.

On September 1, the Forrest County Potawatomi and Rock & Brews teams will further their partnership with a full day of programming that will have Wisconsinites feeling the 'rock and roll all night,' beginning with the groundbreaking for their restaurant within Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter. At 11:30 a.m. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will participate in the inaugural demolition of the 5,280 square foot restaurant. Later that evening, the duo will join their bandmates to perform at Crandon International Raceway as part of KISS' End of the Road Tour .

"We are ecstatic to bring these rock 'n' roll legends, and their outstanding dining concept, to Wisconsin," said Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Casinos and Hotels. "Their presence at our casino in Milwaukee has been electrifying and we know they will bring the same energy to Carter."

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Forrest County Potawatomi Community with a second Rock & Brews location in Wisconsin," said Adam Goldberg, CEO & Partner of Rock & Brews. "We enjoyed getting to know the Carter community through the summer events and can't wait to welcome them into our restaurant early next year for the full Rock & Brews experience."

About Potawatomi Casino Hotel Milwaukee

Set in the heart of Milwaukee, Potawatomi Casino Hotel is Wisconsin's premier entertainment destination, offering guests the best in gaming, dining and entertainment. The property features six award-winning restaurants, and more than 60,000 sq. feet of event space. A 500-room, 19-story hotel, the second largest hotel in Milwaukee, opened in 2014 with a second tower unveiled in 2019. To discover more visit www.paysbig.com .

About Rock & Brews

The brainchild of KISS front men Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, as well as their business counterparts, CEO Adam Goldberg, restauranteur Michael Zislis and concert industry veterans Dell and Dave Furano, Rock & Brews is a national restaurant concept that creates a memorable dining and entertainment experience for guests by seamlessly blending its rock 'n roll roots with a menu of elevated, American food and an unrivaled selection of craft and international beers.

SOURCE Rock & Brews