Spirit AeroSystems Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Jefferies Industrials Conference

Spirit AeroSystems Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Jefferies Industrials Conference

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak at the Jefferies Industrials Conference at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Spirit AeroSystems) (PRNewswire)

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/ .

Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available for 180 days following the presentation.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com

On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems