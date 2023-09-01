SPHERE ANNOUNCES YOUTUBE'S NFL SUNDAY TICKET ACTIVATION AS THE FIRST-EVER BRAND CAMPAIGN ON THE EXOSPHERE

Sphere's Fully Programmable Exterior LED Screen, Known as the Exosphere, To Transform into the Helmets of All 32 NFL Teams

Multi-Week Campaign Launches Sept. 1 and Runs Through Start of NFL Season

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) today announced YouTube will premiere the first-ever brand campaign specifically designed for the Exosphere – the fully programmable LED exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas – in support of NFL Sunday Ticket, the premium NFL subscription product that allows fans to watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

YouTube is the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives fans access to all live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular NFL season and is available to purchase on YouTube and YouTube TV. To celebrate, YouTube created an animation that transforms the exterior of Sphere into helmets of all 32 NFL teams. YouTube's multi-week campaign starts Sept. 1 at 9:00 am PT and runs through the beginning of the NFL season. To help unveil the activation, YouTube Creators including RDCWorld1, Kurt Tocci, Ayokunle Adewuya, Kelly Wakasa, and Jiedel will be on site at the Sphere in Las Vegas to capture content and document the experience.

"It's only fitting that YouTube, one of the most respected and important media platforms in the world, is launching the first-ever brand campaign on the Exosphere to support NFL Sunday Ticket," said Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy & Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment. "I can't wait to see how NFL fans react once they see their team on the biggest LED screen in the world."

"Using the Exosphere's larger-than-life canvas for a brand campaign that combines two of the most widely recognized brands – YouTube and the NFL —resulted in an immersive experience that engages audiences ahead of the start of the season and the launch of NFL Sunday Ticket," said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment and the MSG family of companies. "This activation spotlights the immense opportunity for brands on the Exosphere, which has quickly become an iconic global landmark since it illuminated earlier this summer."

The largest LED screen on Earth, the Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors – creating a vivid new landmark on the Las Vegas skyline.

The Exosphere displays a wide range of artistic and branded content daily, spanning everything from a morning ritual to impactful artist and brand campaigns, and culminating with an evening lunar display. By showcasing an array of content, the Exosphere not only attracts the attention of Sphere's guests and the more than 40 million visitors to Las Vegas each year, but also is photographed and widely shared around the world on social media.

About Sphere:

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that will bring wonder to the world and redefine the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas and expected to open in September 2023. It will be a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thespherevegas.com .

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com .

