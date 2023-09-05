Purina Dog Chow Teams Up with Actor Anthony Ramos to Honor Outstanding PTSD Service Dogs

Voting for Visible Impact Award now open as part of Dog Chow's Service Dog Salute

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Service Dog Awareness Month, Purina Dog Chow is joining forces with actor and singer Anthony Ramos to celebrate the finalists of this year's Dog Chow Visible Impact Award, which recognizes the remarkable impact service dogs have on the lives of military veterans experiencing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Ongoing research shows most veterans with trained service dogs show lower symptoms of PTSD and reduced depression compared to more traditional clinical care for PTSD alone.

Dog Chow Logo (PRNewsfoto/Purina Dog Chow) (PRNewswire)

From now through October 13, 2023, dog lovers are invited to help select the 2023 Visible Impact Award winner by voting on the selected finalists at DogChow.com/service. For every vote, Dog Chow will donate $5 to the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans (ASDPMV), up to $75,000, to help train more PTSD service dogs. The winning service dog's veteran will receive a $10,000 cash prize and $25,000 for the organization that trained the service dog.

"Partnering with Dog Chow for this year's Service Dog Salute program is a privilege beyond words. The unwavering loyalty and support that service dogs provide to our military veterans is nothing short of remarkable," said Ramos. "I am honored to help shine a light on the powerful impact service dogs have on the lives of those who served our country."

Visible Impact Award Finalists

This year's Visible Impact Award Finalists include:

Huey/Operation Freedom Paws – helps U.S. Army veteran Ramon by detecting migraines and dizzy spells before they happen

Eagle/K9s for Warriors – helps U.S. Navy veteran Joe by providing standing pressure therapy "hugs" to reduce anxiety and create a sense of security

Phelan/Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor – helps stop U.S. Army veteran Harold's night terrors and can detect and de-escalate when Harold begins to feel anxious or angry

Maverick/K9 Partners for Patriots – helps U.S. Air Force veteran Wendy by jumping on her lap when she starts to get anxious and helps prevent panic episodes

Bobby/Pawsitive Teams – helps U.S. Navy veteran Sondra mitigate her anxiety and hypervigilance by walking lightly in front of her and scanning the environment to ease Sondra's mind

A PTSD Service Dog's Impact

Roughly 3.5 million military veterans suffer from PTSD, and while service dogs have been demonstrated to reduce the severity of PTSD, only 1% of those in need who seek a service dog receive one each year. Dog Chow has been on a mission to help, donating more than $1MM to service dog organizations since the start of the Service Dog Salute in 2018. These donations help support the care and training of more service dogs for veterans with PTSD at no cost to the veterans.

To vote for the Visible Impact Award winner and for more information about Dog Chow's support of our nation's veterans, visit DogChow.com/service.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans

The Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans (ASDPMV) is a coalition of non-profit service dog providers for military veterans suffering from posttraumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma working to prevent suicide and improve military veterans' mental health. The goal of ASDPMV is to ensure that best practices are utilized by qualified organizations to ensure that veterans are paired with the most beneficial service dogs; increase awareness and understanding of the medical evidence that supports the use of service dogs; and advocate for the expanded use of qualified service dogs.

From now through October 13, 2023, dog lovers are invited to help select this year's Dog Chow Visible Impact Award winner by voting on the selected finalists at DogChow.com/service. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purina Dog Chow