"UP & ADAMS" WITH KAY ADAMS LEVELS UP FOR SEASON 2

Daniel Jones, Deebo Samuel, and Rob Gronkowski will make weekly appearances on the FanDuel TV flagship which will now stream LIVE on YouTube!

Week 1 Guests Include The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Adams kicks off Season 2 of "Up & Adams" with broader distribution and big-time regular weekly guests, including New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel, 4-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, everyone's favorite former NFL safety Darius Butler, and more. Samuel and Jones will join the show LIVE every Tuesday alongside other current player guests, and Wednesdays will transform into GronkDay, a full hour with the future Hall of Famer.

"Here we go! Excited to grow the 'Up & Adams' family, and I couldn't be more grateful to my team and everyone at FanDuel for working so hard to bring the show to another level for season 2." Adams said. "Bringing it to YouTube is a dream and I can't wait for sports fans to get to interact with us LIVE in the comments. More fun to come - stay tuned!"

"The people better get ready because I have some hot takes I am ready to unload this year." Gronkowski said. "But you'll have to tune in every Wednesday to hear them first!"

Watch the announcement from this morning here: https://bit.ly/3LadNBy

In recognition of the popularity of "Up & Adams", which celebrates its 1-year anniversary tomorrow, FanDuel is happy to announce more ways for fans to connect with the show than ever before. Every weekday at 11:00 AM, ET beginning today, "Up & Adams" will stream LIVE on @UpAndAdamsShow on YouTube. In addition to catching the show daily on FanDuel TV and its OTT platform FanDuel TV+, FanDuel TV also launched their first web streaming product, allowing viewers to watch "Up & Adams'' online and on their phones at FanDuel.com/watch .

"'Up and Adams' is the perfect centerpiece of the FanDuel TV lineup. In the past year Kay has traveled the country to cover some of the most iconic events in sports including Super Bowl LVII, the Kentucky Derby, the NFL Draft and NFL training camps coast to coast," FanDuel Senior Director of Sports Programming Richard Isakow said. "We are excited to build on the success with even more unique access and opportunities."

"Up & Adams" is a daily live sports show hosted by Emmy-winning host Kay Adams, inviting the best athletes and experts on the planet to serve up credible information and entertaining moments to all sports fans. Tune into "Up & Adams" weekdays at 11:00 AM, ET on FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ or YouTube . Follow "Up & Adams" on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok . Listen to the "Up & Adams" podcast on all podcast platforms.

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel TV+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel TV+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania and syndicated content from Bill Simmons The Ringer network. FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. FanDuel TV+ is free to download for existing FanDuel customers with accounts on any of its sportsbook, casino, horse racing or daily fantasy platforms. Download the FanDuel TV+ app FREE on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV connected devices. Get a full list of channels where FanDuel TV is available HERE . Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

