REVOLUTION BEAUTY INTRODUCES SKINCARE COLLECTION INTO WALGREENS STORES NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Beauty , a British-based authority in quality and accessible cosmetics, announces Revolution Skincare's expansion into Walgreens , an integrated healthcare pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. Two notable launches joining Walgreen's line-up includes the best-selling and TikTok viral Revolution Skincare Pro Miracle Cream and Revolution Skincare Pro Miracle Eye Cream , both of which are widely recognized as dupes of more expensive products currently available in the market. Growing the brand's accessibility and availability within the U.S., Revolution Skincare's expansion into Walgreens joins the existing Makeup Revolution and Revolution Skincare x Sali Hughes collections that are also available at the retailer.

Known for frequent product launches that have achieved widespread virality across social platforms, Revolution Beauty is largely recognized as one of the world's biggest players in the fast beauty space. The brand boasts a cosmetics and skincare portfolio inclusive of innovative and 100% cruelty-free products across their ranges & categories.

Expanding into 2,031 Walgreens locations throughout the U.S., Revolution Skincare will be featured on an exclusive endcap curated and designed specifically for the retailer. Revolution Skincare's product assortment will include over 14 different products, many of which are considered their best-selling items known for leveraging high-performance, dermatologically tested formulas at an accessible price point. Available in-store and online at Walgreens now, the Revolution Skincare collection includes a range of products including their Salicylic Acid Blemish Patches, 0.2% Retinol Serum, Gold Hydrogel Hydrating Eye Patches, Vitamin C Moisturizer and more.

President of Revolution Beauty USA Sara Staniford weighs in on the brand's continued growth for 2023, stating, "Expanding Revolution Beauty and its presence within the U.S. market has been our goal since day one. We are appreciative of the opportunity to further expand Revolution Beauty's footprint with the addition of the Revolution Skincare collection to our in-store and online product portfolio at Walgreens."

Revolution Skincare is available for purchase in-store and online at Walgreens.com with additional launches set to be released with the retailer throughout the year.

Revolution believes that feeling beautiful should be available to everyone and has been creating amazing value makeup with astonishing quality for nearly a decade. Beauty should be accessible to all. Makeup Revolution: Revolutionary value, unbeatable Quality and 100% cruelty-free. It's a Revolution!

Revolution Skincare falls under Revolution Beauty PLC Umbrella along with Revolution Skincare, Revolution Beauty PLC is British-based and available in over 60 countries worldwide. Revolution Beauty PLC was the fastest-growing beauty company in the UK (December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. Revolution Beauty celebrates diversity, embraces imperfection, encourages self-expression and supports beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Revolution Beauty products are PETA-certified cruelty-free and never tested on animals. Revolution Beauty stands for Amazing Value, Astonishing Quality, Innovative Products, Beauty In Real Life, and is proudly ZERO RETOUCH & ZERO FILTER.

