Smart digital industry expo puts SW China's Chongqing Liangjiang New Area under global spotlight

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Smart Expo was held from Sept. 4 to 6 in Liangjiang New Area of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The new area has signed 15 projects with an investment of 41.15 billion yuan, ranking first in Chongqing and covering fields including automobile, artificial intelligence, life and health, productive services, new energy and new energy storage, according to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee.

The expo, held annually in Chongqing since 2018, has become a major platform to promote global exchanges of smart technologies and international cooperation in this industry.

As the third national-level development and opening-up new area in China and the first one in China's inland, the new area is an important automobile production base in Chongqing and beyond. Now it's home to 10 automobile manufacturers such as Chang'an Auto and SERES Group and more than 200 firms producing core auto parts.

The new area is seeking to build three leading industrial clusters such as intelligent connected NEVs, and has introduced a number of landmark projects, key projects and core supporting enterprises.

In the first half of 2023, the NEV output in the new area reached 113,000 units, up 63 percent year on year and accounting for 74.2 percent of Chongqing's NEV production. At the same time, the region has extended digital transformation to all fields and aspects to promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy.

Thanks to smart digital technologies, Chang'an Auto's new product launch cycle has been shortened by 30 percent, and Sany Group can roll off a large excavator in about 17 minutes.

Data of Chongqing's economic information commission showed that after intelligent transformation, the operating cost of enterprises has been reduced by more than 15 percent on average, the production efficiency increased by more than 10 percent, and the energy utilization rate lifted by over 8 percent.

In addition, the region has built the most complete industrial Internet infrastructure in western China with four hubs, one channel and two centers in digital economy, helping Chongqing to build a more competitive digital industrial cluster.

In H1, the resolution amount of Chongqing's root nodes increased by 99.2 percent, ranking first in the country.

Looking forward, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area will continue to promote the implementation of major projects and strategic emerging projects to gather steam for the region's high-quality economic development.

The region aims to build a strong enterprise hub and industrial cluster by 2027 and become a core carrying area for the key national advanced manufacturing center.

