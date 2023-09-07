Avelo Airlines Hits the Jackpot Opening its Newest Base of Operations in Las Vegas with Six Nonstop Routes

LAS will be Avelo's sixth base

Very low, one-way fares start at $39*

New base builds on Avelo's travel-inspiring momentum that has flown more than three million Customers on nearly 25,000 flights in the airline's first 29 months

Avelo is America's most reliable airline — YTD Avelo is #1 in completion factor and #2 in on-time performance among U.S. airlines

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines opened its sixth U.S. base Las Vegas's Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) today. The travel-inspiring airline's second West Coast base is Avelo's latest investment in bringing affordable, convenient and reliable air service to unserved and underserved communities across the country.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "As they say, What Happens in Vegas, Can Only Happen in Vegas, and that makes Las Vegas a winning bet for our sixth base. We are excited to start the exclusive nonstop access to Vegas that Avelo's new base will offer our Customers from these six communities, with more to come in the future. Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo's affordability, convenience and reliability will make getting to this popular destination easier than ever. The new flights, destinations and jobs our new base enables hits the jackpot for Las Vegas, Avelo and, most importantly, our Customers."

The new base is a homecoming of sorts for Levy, who was a cofounder and served as longtime president of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air. During his 14 years with Allegiant, he helped build one of America's most successful airlines. At Avelo, Levy is joined by other former Allegiant leaders, including Chief Operating Officer Greg Baden who hosted today's opening ceremony at LAS.

Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis said, "The Las Vegas valley is a great place to visit but also to call home. We are so excited for Avelo Airlines to not only expand its service to Harry Reid International Airport providing even more travelers with a convenient and affordable way to get here, but to also add Las Vegas as a West Coast base creating jobs and opportunities in our community."

Avelo this week inaugurates three new routes and expands another, with two more routes beginning in mid-September and early-October. Special fares can be booked at AveloAir.com. Avelo will be the only airline flying nonstop between LAS and these six destinations:

Bend / Redmond, Ore. (RDM) — The first flight is today, September 7, 2023 , with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays.

Sonoma / Santa Rosa, Calif. (STS) — Starting September 8, 2023 , Avelo will double the flight frequency of service on this route to four days per week (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays).

Brownsville, Texas (BRO) — The first flight is tomorrow, September 8, 2023 , with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays.

Eureka / Arcata, Calif. (ACV) — The first flight is tomorrow, September 8, 2023 , with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays.

Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ) — The first flight is next week, September 13, 2023 , with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Portland / Salem, Ore. (SLE) — The first flight is October 5, 2023 , with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays.

Las Vegas joins Avelo's five existing bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR); Orlando International Airport (MCO); Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG); Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU); and Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo's new LAS base debuts today, coinciding with the inauguration of Avelo's six new destinations.

The Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World's Most Reliable Airline

Avelo is initially basing one 147-seat Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-700 at LAS.

Avelo reported that since it began serving The Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World in October 2021, Avelo has achieved a nearly perfect, 99.34% completion factor – cancelling less than 1% of its LAS flights over the past 11 months. Avelo also ranks #1 for completion factor to date in 2023. Additionally, Avelo ranks #2 in the U.S in on-time performance, making travel as simple, convenient and reliable as possible.

Avelo plans to hire LAS-based Crewmembers, including pilots, flight attendants, aircraft maintenance technicians and supervisors. The airline has hired approximately 50 LAS-based Crewmembers (employees) with more career opportunities still available. Avelo is considering adding a second 737 in 2024, enabling additional destinations and LAS-based jobs. Candidates can learn more about Avelo's LAS-based career opportunities at AveloAir.com/Careers.

As a new airline, Avelo is an excellent opportunity for individuals at all stages of their career to join a successful and fast-growing company. Avelo offers competitive compensation, comprehensive healthcare coverage, a company-matching 401K retirement program and free space available air travel on Avelo, among many other benefits. Additionally, Avelo Crewmembers have access to Avelo University, which offers job-readiness training and ongoing career development courses. Grounded in the airline's One Crew Value, Avelo offers an inclusive, collaborative and caring culture.

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over three million Customers on nearly 25,000 flights.

Today, Avelo serves 45 destinations spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the 16 American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 45 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $39 between LAS and ACV; at $49 between LAS and RDM and STS; and $69 between LAS and BRO. Travel must be completed by February 14, 2024, and booked by September 21, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

