BRACH'S® Launches First-Ever Candy Corn Club to Give Superfans a Chance to Win Exclusive Access to Candy Corn Year-Round

Candy corn fans can enter for a chance to become inaugural members of the BRACH'S® Candy Corn Club and receive free seasonal subscription boxes with candy corn, product innovations and one-of-a-kind swag

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know 62% of Americans enjoy eating candy corn to celebrate the fall season?!* If you're one of them, great news! BRACH'S®, America's #1 candy corn brand**, has launched the first official Candy Corn Club to celebrate the iconic fall treat and give superfans the opportunity to receive*** exclusive access to candy corn year-round. Imagine enjoying candy corn with your sweetheart for Valentine's Day or as a poolside snack in the summer. Now, it's possible with the first-ever BRACH'S Candy Corn Club.

BRACH'S Logo (PRNewswire)

As a membership perk, Candy Corn Club members will receive VIP access to BRACH'S Candy Corn throughout the year via free subscription boxes. Each box will offer exclusive sneak peeks of BRACH'S latest seasonal innovations. To make moments sweeter, members will also receive one-of-a-kind BRACH'S Candy Corn-inspired swag to help embrace their super-fandom.

How to Enter:

Profess Candy Corn Love: Visit between Sept. 7 and Sept. 30 to enter for a chance to become one of the inaugural club members by answering questions like "What makes you a candy corn superfan?" Visit BrachsCandyCornClub.com to enter for a chance to become one of the inaugural club members by answering questions like "What makes you a candy corn superfan?"

Club Members Only: 100 participants will be randomly selected in October to win free access to the club.

Candy Corn for All: If you didn't make it into the club, no worries! Each candy corn lover who enters will receive a free**** 11 oz. bag of BRACH'S Classic Candy Corn (limited to the first 5,000 claimants; terms and conditions apply).

"At BRACH'S, we know candy corn has a passionate following of people who can't wait for its return to store shelves each fall," said Chad Womack, Director of BRACH'S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "In fact, a recent survey* conducted by BRACH'S revealed that nearly half of Americans agree they enjoy decorating (49%) or baking (42%) with candy corn to celebrate the fall season. The BRACH'S Candy Corn Club gives superfans an exclusive and exciting chance to make moments sweeter with candy corn not only this fall, but all year long."

Alongside the Candy Corn Club, BRACH'S is introducing Fall Festival Candy Corn, which will be included in the welcome box for club members. Fall Festival Candy Corn features six delicious new flavors: Kettle Corn, Caramel Apple, Cotton Candy, Lemonade Shake-Up, Strawberry Funnel Cake and Lemon-Lime Snowcone. The new candy corn offers a twist on familiar favorites with flavors reminiscent of classic fall moments, perfect for the 86% of Americans who enjoy participating in fall and Halloween-related activities*. From festivals to state fairs, it's a perfect treat to bring along to your family's beloved seasonal activities.

BRACH'S Candy Corn and BRACH'S Fall Festival Candy Corn are available at major retailers nationwide this fall season. Buy online or find the product at a store near you via the product locator.

Show how you make fall moments sweeter using BRACH'S Candy Corn with friends, family and loved ones by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For recipe inspiration, visit BRACHS.com.

*Survey conducted by Zappi on behalf of BRACH'S® in July 2023 with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults age 18+ who celebrate the fall season. The margin of error at this sample size is +/- 2% at the 95% confidence level.

**Source: IRI Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: 14 Weeks WE 11.7.22

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Brach's® Candy Corn Club Sweepstakes. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC who are 18+ or age of majority in state of residence, whichever older, as of entry. Begins 9/7/23 at 12:00 AM CDT and ends 9/30/23 at 11:59 PM CDT. To enter, visit BrachsCandyCornClub.com for instructions on how to enter for a chance to win a membership to the Candy Corn Club and a subscription for seasonal boxes (3 boxes total). Prizes: one hundred (100) Candy Corn Club subscriptions will be awarded. Each subscription includes 3 seasonal boxes. Each box to include Brach's® Candy Corn and/or Mellowcreme® candy products, and a mix of branded items such as a T-shirt, spatula and sunglasses (300 total boxes: actual items may vary and are subject to change). ARV: $250 for each prize (3 subscription boxes). Odds depend on # of eligible entries. Visit BrachsCandyCornClub.com for free entry, eligibility, and Official Rules. Message and data rates may apply. Participant agrees to receive response texts. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Ferrara Candy Co., 404 W Harrison St., #650, Chicago, IL 60607.

****Valid for legal residents of 50 U.S. + D.C., 18+. Offer ends 11/6/23 at 11:59 PM CDT and quantity limited to first 5,000 claimants. Get up to $5.00* back via rebate on your purchase of one (1) package of BRACH'S® Classic Candy Corn (11oz). Must purchase BRACH'S® Classic Candy Corn (11oz) to qualify for the rebate. Rebate requests must be received by 11/6/23 at 11:59 PM CDT. Limit one (1) rebate per person. Rebate will be paid via PayPal/Venmo. See full T&Cs for details.

About BRACH'S® Candy Corn

BRACH'S, America's #1 seasonal sugar candy brand**, offers a variety of iconic product forms, shapes, textures and flavors perfect for any occasion. Candy Corn has been an important piece of BRACH'S almost 120-year-long legacy of making moments sweeter. Shared for generations, BRACH'S is America's #1 Candy Corn brand, a tri-color treat with a unique rich texture and perfectly sweet flavor. BRACH'S Candy Corn is the perfect fall treat for decorating, snacking and trick-or-treating.

BRACH'S full fall lineup - Classic Candy Corn, Fall Festival Candy Corn, Harvest Candy Corn, Mellowcreme® Pumpkins, Mellowcreme® Autumn Mix, Mellowcreme® Caramel Apples and Milk Maid® Caramels - are available at grocery stores, convenience stores and mass-market retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.brachs.com. The latest information throughout the season can also be accessed on BRACH'S Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that share delight in every bite to candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 4,600 employees working together to create and deliver hundreds of products sold under a portfolio of more than 20 popular brands such as Brach's®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 13 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company which provides industry partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Vassall, Agency H5

avassall@agencyh5.com

Yeni Gonzalez, Ferrara Candy Company

yeni.gonzalez@ferrarausa.com

BRACH'S Candy Corn Club Subscription Box (PRNewswire)

BRACH'S Fall Festival Candy Corn (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrara