CREFC Announces 2023 Capital Markets Fall Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the $5.9 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, is pleased to announce its September 28, 2023, Capital Markets Fall Conference in New York City.

The one-day event focuses on a key question: "When will the Capital Markets thaw?" To answer that question, seasoned capital markets professionals will examine the challenges facing the industry and identify key stress points, including elevated interest and mortgage rates, shifting CRE demand dynamics, and softening property valuations.

CRE lenders will explore the innovative approaches adopted to address the challenges and identify strategies to accelerate the recovery of the lending markets – both for new lending and refinancings. The conference will also put forth the CMBS and CRE CLO investor perspective, focusing on investor sentiment and risk appetite for CMBS and CRE CLOs.

The event features keynote speakers Miriam Wheeler (Partner and Head of the Global Real Estate Financing Group at Goldman Sachs & Co.) and Margaret McKnight (Partner, Head of Portfolio Solutions at StepStone Group Real Estate).

Featured Panels:

Shifting Gears: When Will the Capital Markets Thaw?

Regional Bank CRE Pullback: Fact vs. Fiction

Maturities Rising: Servicing in Today's Market

CRE CLOs: One Step Back , Two Steps Forward

The Launching of the NCREIF/CREFC Open-End Debt Fund Aggregate

When:

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Where:

New York Hilton Midtown

1335 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY, 10019

Registration:

https://www.crefc.org/CapitalMarkets2023

(Live stream attendance options are available.)

"The commercial real estate finance industry is being tested by an array of unprecedented challenges, from soaring interest rates to economic uncertainty and shifting demand for certain CRE assets," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC.

"This conference will serve as a vital touchstone, offering attendees valuable insights from leading market experts on navigating these hurdles and anticipating what lies ahead in 2024."

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events.

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry with member firms including balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, and rating agencies, among others. CREFC promotes liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

