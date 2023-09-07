Fall is for Foodies in Myrtle Beach, SC

Breakfast and Brunch Deliver Flavor for All at The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With gloriously sunny days and balmy nights well into the fall, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is the ideal place to treat yourself to a sun-soaked autumnal escape and keep those vacation vibes alive. There's no better way to start your fall getaway at The Beach than with a hearty morning meal to keep you fueled up and ready for adventure. The Grand Strand is home to a burgeoning brunch scene that rivals many a culinary mecca.

"The myriad of top-notch and delectable culinary offerings in Myrtle Beach from breakfast to brunch and beyond allows visitors to sample some of the region's most iconic and unique dishes while traveling along the Grand Strand's 60 miles of sunny coastline," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "With new restaurant concepts being launched every month and an impressive line-up of food-related events showcasing seasonal cuisine, The Beach offers the perfect balance of stunning fall weather and flavorful fare for all."

Here are just a few tasty breakfast and brunch ideas to fuel your next Myrtle Beach getaway. The sweet and savory must-have dishes below - alongside the full menus at each scrumptious spot - will have your tastebuds summering all the way to the next solstice:

Sweet Treats:

Milk & Honey Coffee Café ( 351 US 17 Business N, Surfside Beach ): Two-time winner of "Guy's Grocery Games" and "The Big Brunch" contestant Chef Mason Zeglen opened this Grand Strand oasis, offering up chill morning vibes, signature coffees, fresh baked pastries & more. Menu must-try: Espresso Tonic and Pistachio Cardamom Knot ): Two-time winner of "Guy's Grocery Games" and "The Big Brunch" contestant Chefopened this Grand Strand oasis, offering up chill morning vibes, signature coffees, fresh baked pastries & more.

Benjamin's Bakery ( 810 3 rd Ave S, Surfside Beach ): From house-roasted coffee to an array of pastries, bagels and mouth watering sandwiches, this family-owned business is a popular staple. Menu must-try: Dossant ( a donut-croissant, not to be confused with the "cronut") ): From house-roasted coffee to an array of pastries, bagels and mouth watering sandwiches, this family-owned business is a popular staple.

The Trestle Bakery & Café ( 308 N Main St, Conway ): Located steps from the riverwalk and draped by Live Oaks in the historic downtown of Conway , Trestle is a local favorite serving up freshly baked bread and an array of breakfast treats. Menu must-try: Fresh Trestle Donuts ): Located steps from the riverwalk and draped by Live Oaks in the historic downtown of, Trestle is a local favorite serving up freshly baked bread and an array of breakfast treats.

Croissants Bistro & Bakery (8014 North Kings Hwy. Myrtle Beach ): Croissants' mouthwatering menu offers an eclectic variety of food satisfying simple and complex palettes alike. Menu must-try: Bananas Foster French Toast ): Croissants' mouthwatering menu offers an eclectic variety of food satisfying simple and complex palettes alike.

Savory Favorites:

Mimosas ( 7430 North Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach ): Opened this June, this stylish restaurant features a large outdoor dining area, and a specialty brunch menu. Menu must-try: Fried Lobster and Waffles ): Opened this June, this stylish restaurant features a large outdoor dining area, and a specialty brunch menu.

Zardin (3077 Howard Ave., Myrtle Beach ): An upscale, healthy eatery in Market Common with a brunch menu that holds the perfect balance of delicious and nutritious. Menu must-try: Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast (3077 Howard Ave.,): An upscale, healthy eatery in Market Common with a brunch menu that holds the perfect balance of delicious and nutritious.

Blueberry's Grill ( Multiple locations ): With two locations to choose from along the Grand Strand, they serve up an elevated food experience with delicious and unique dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. Menu must-try: Crab Cake Benedict With two locations to choose from along the Grand Strand, they serve up an elevated food experience with delicious and unique dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.

Winna's Kitchen (819 Main Street, Myrtle Beach ): Blocks away from Myrtle Beach's famous boardwalk, Winna's is part of Myrtle Beach's growing Arts and Innovation district. Enjoy an ever-evolving, Southern-eclectic menu with seasonal offerings within the revitalized downtown building. Menu must-try: Bacon & Egg Fried Rice ): Blocks away fromfamous boardwalk, Winna's is part ofgrowing Arts and Innovation district. Enjoy an ever-evolving, Southern-eclectic menu with seasonal offerings within the revitalized downtown building.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

