Bumble and bumble names Evanie Frausto as its first Global Artistic Ambassador

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble and bumble, an authority in professional hair care and styling products, announced today that editorial hairstylist Evanie Frausto has been named as the brand's first Global Artistic Ambassador.

As Global Artistic Ambassador, Evanie will focus on artistic innovation at Bumble and bumble to empower self-expression through hair. As a Bumble and bumble alum, Evanie will continue creating innovative looks backstage at fashion week, for campaigns, and editorial shoots for the brand, further defining the brand's creative vision in hair artistry.

Corey Reese, SVP, Global General Manager, Bumble and bumble shared, "Evanie is an icon of redefining beauty norms and pushing the boundaries of artistic possibilities. As a leading artistic force in the hair and editorial industry, who is a beacon for embracing individuality and creativity, Evanie will bring his unique vision and expertise to collaborate on product development, inspire new artistic trends, and share his knowledge and passion for self-expression with our next generation of stylists."

"With Mexican roots, and growing up in the United States, I discovered a sense of acceptance and fluidity at a young age. I always experimented with exaggerated and rebellious looks that pushed societal norms," said Evanie.

"This partnership with Bumble and bumble allows me to combine my dedication to recognizing hair as a form of art in its own right with a brand that shares my dedication to embracing individuality and inclusivity."

Frausto continued, "When I started with Bumble and bumble as an apprentice in their downtown flagship salon, I noticed the environment felt so free and open. The stylists were constantly exploring new techniques and pushing creative boundaries. It was also my first introduction to the fashion industry and being backstage, which had a life changing impact on my career. I've been using the products since day one of my career, which is why this partnership is so authentic and special to me."

This September, Evanie will return to New York Fashion Week with Bumble and bumble, leading the hair direction for the Collina Strada and Luar SS24 shows.

About Bumble and bumble

Bumble and bumble began as a New York City salon in 1977, where Bumble and bumble hairdressers clipped, colored and styled their way into prominence in magazines, on runways, and backstage around the world.

The brand is dedicated to the craft of hairstylists and colorists who are obsessed with technical and artistic excellence through bold self-expression. Bumble and bumble invents products to meet these professionals' exacting standards that are also easy enough for anyone to use. From the iconic, wave-enhancing Surf Spray to the bestselling, mega moisturizing Hairdresser's Invisible Oil range, these well-loved products are used by the pros in Bumble and bumble salons and by millions of people around the world at home every day.

At Bumble and bumble, we believe in really great hair on your own terms.

Our mission — to provide a range of pro-curated, backstage-vetted, high-performing products and techniques inclusive of every hair type, texture, and styling preference so that you can create the hair you want every day, every night, every time.

