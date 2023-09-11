Bitazza and Fuse.io Unveil Groundbreaking Web3 App at Token2049

Building the Bridge from Web2 to Web3 for Real-World Impact

BANGKOK, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stage is set for a groundbreaking debut as Bitazza ( www.bitazza.com ), Asia's fastest growing digital asset platform, in collaboration with Fuse ( www.fuse.io ), the leading blockchain ecosystem for business payments, introduces the Freedom World App at Token2049, one of the premier Web3 events of the year. This revolutionary application is poised to bridge the worlds of Web2 and Web3, opening doors to industries that previously had limited access to blockchain technology, and ultimately transforming virtual experiences into tangible real-world benefits.

Freedom World is proud to unveil its most significant partnership to date, none other than the iconic Mystic Valley Festival ( https://mysticvalley.io ). With a rich history dating back to 2016 and a spectacular return in 2020, Mystic Valley is set to make a triumphant comeback in 2024. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the journey of Freedom World, where virtual and real-world experiences converge in the Mystic Valley community in the app.

At Token2049, attendees will witness a showcase of the app's remarkable features, including NFT ticketing, the social integration of the app through blog posts and push notifications, airdrop functionality, and the redemption of MYST tokens for real-world privileges such as exclusive merchandise and refreshing beverages.

Unlocking the Power of Freedom World

Freedom World App offers a versatile toolkit for businesses, including a tokenized points system to create and manage digital currency, theme customization for brand identity alignment, airdrop functionality for direct community rewards, a referral system to incentivize member recruitment, push notifications for instant messaging, a customizable news feed for interactive content, NFT minting for unique community engagement, a top-up feature to encourage support, and an e-commerce platform for seamless product and service monetization—all within the app's ecosystem.

The Mystic Valley Experience

Set against the pristine backdrop of the Khao Yai valleys in the untouched grounds of Thailand, Mystic Valley Festival is the ultimate weekend of enchanting music set in nature, and technology. Featuring over 10 immersive stages, the quadrennial Mystic Valley Festival stands as one of the most significant music festivals in the region. Rooted in a rustic and underground ethos, the festival unites music and nature for an unforgettable three days and three nights of nonstop celebration. Following a resounding success in 2017 and a pioneering venture into blockchain technology in 2020, Mystic Valley 2024 promises to be the most extraordinary fusion yet.

Freedom World App and Mystic Valley Festival invite you to join them on this transformative journey, where the virtual meets the real, technology enhances the music experience, and innovation paves the way for tangible, real-world impacts.

