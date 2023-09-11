OnTime Networks announces Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division selects the CR-6000 series Ethernet Switch with Machete Router for Aircraft Upgrade Program

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTime Networks today announced it has been awarded a 5-year firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) Special Communications Missions Solutions Division. Under the multi-year program, with a maximum potential value of approximately $2.5 million, OnTime Networks will deliver a fully rugged Managed Ethernet Switch running the Machete Router from Architecture Technology Corporation. The NIAP approved solution was selected because the platform meets the unique combination of requirements for flight clearance, cybersecurity approvals, and compatibility with the existing TacView Portable Mission Display (PMD), the Federated System Processor (FSP), and the aircraft federated data transfer unit. supporting the replacement of the legacy sub-systems across U.S. Navy and Marine Corps bases.

"As a leading global supplier of fully rugged Ethernet Networking Solutions, OnTime Networks is excited to work with NAWCAD on this important technology upgrade," said Scott Killian, VP of Sales at OnTime Networks. "We look forward to future opportunities to provide our proven and reliable solutions in support of the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division."

OnTime Networks AS will be manufacturing the hardware at the Oslo location with support from OnTime Networks North American Headquarters in Latham, NY and from Architecture Technology Corporation's Eden Prairie, MN facility.

