Trulieve Employee Training Program Earns Multiple Gold Awards for Excellence

Leading cannabis multi-state operator recognized for innovative, best in class human capital management ("HCM") strategy via implementation of its TruU-GROW Employee Training Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its TruU-GROW cultivation training program has received six Gold awards for excellence in the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™. The awards recognize best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. Prior gold medal award winners include leading multinational companies such as Merck & Co., Kraft Heinz, IBM, Chevron, and Deloitte.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"Trulieve's commitment to quality starts with ensuring every member of our team has the knowledge and resources needed to be great at their job," said Trulieve's Chief Production Officer Kyle Landrum. "The TruU-GROW training program is something we worked hard to design and implement to support our newest Trulievers, so to compete head-to-head against some of the largest companies in the world and take gold is something everyone here is extremely proud of."

Designed, developed, and deployed by Trulieve's production operations support team in collaboration with 28 cannabis cultivation experts, the TruU-GROW cultivation training program introduces new hires to Trulieve's proprietary cultivation processes. The program consists of 10 separate learning paths with a purpose driven curriculum which includes 64 hours of web-based training modules, 186 videos encompassing more than five hours of instruction, detailed training textbooks and workbooks, and one-on-one peer instruction from experienced team members.

The TruU-GROW program received a Gold award in all six categories for which it was submitted: Best Advance in Custom Content, Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy, Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program, Best Use of Blended Learning, Best Use of Video for Learning, and Best New Hire Onboarding Program.

Brandon Hall Group is a globally recognized leader providing research, data, and insights in human capital management. The HCM Excellence Awards program honors organizations for their relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative use of HCM strategy to achieve amazing business results.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter/X: @Trulieve

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

Philip.Buck@trulieve.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.