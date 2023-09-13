Agilis Engineering Accepts RTX Award for Technology & Innovation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Engineering, Inc. ("Agilis"), announced that RTX has recognized Agilis with a Premier Award for performance throughout 2022 and overall excellence in Technology & Innovation.

The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the RTX Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to RTX in one of the four key categories: cost competitiveness, technology and innovation, business management, and collaboration.

In collaboration with engine development teams at RTX, Agilis provided insight that helped reduce cost and improve program schedules. The team at Agilis Engineering developed several tools across engine programs and module centers that significantly improved processing efficiency and automated reporting.

Paul Gardner, General Manager of Agilis Engineering, commented "We are honored to be recognized by RTX as one of their top suppliers. We take pride in providing world-class turbine expertise and this award is a testament to the talent and dedication of the Agilis team."

Agilis Engineering is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with offices in San Diego, CA, Columbia, SC, Greenville, SC, and Oklahoma City, OK.

About Agilis Engineering

For over 30 years, Agilis Engineering has helped leading manufacturers design, develop and build next generation turbine engine technology. Our comprehensive portfolio of engineering services includes mechanical design, product definition, structural analysis, heat transfer and secondary flow analysis, aerodynamic and performance analysis, hardware procurement, rig assembly, instrumentation, special test equipment development, quality disposition and engine test support. Our engineers are fully committed to delivering the highest value to all of our customers by following a rigorous, integrated process to ensure program success. For more information, please visit www.agilis.com.

