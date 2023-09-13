Health In Tech's eDIYBS Takes Center Stage at SIIA

Health In Tech to showcase how quickly it's eDIYBS technology can quote groups at this year's SIIA National Conference.

STUART, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, an industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and re-imagines self-funded health plans, is gearing up to showcase its cutting-edge technology platform, eDIYBS, at the upcoming SIIA National Conference slated for October 8-10, 2023, at the prestigious JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Arizona. This annual event is organized by SIIA, a member-based association committed to championing companies in the self-insurance and captive insurance sectors. SIIA provides its members with invaluable educational tools, resources, and networking opportunities, making it a gathering point for industry leaders.

Empowering Clients with the lighting speed of eDIYBS + Enhanced ancillary coverage

Health In Tech's innovative product suite empowers its clients to streamline and expand their businesses efficiently. A standout feature in this suite is eDIYBS (Enhanced Do It Yourself Benefit Systems), a self-funding underwriting technology solution that revolutionizes group quoting. Within an impressive 2-minute turnaround time, eDIYBS generates a comprehensive firm proposal quote featuring 12 plans and four tiers. Its distinguishing feature is the unparalleled control it grants users over underwriting guidelines, network discounts, and personalized plan designs.

eDIYBS has been further enriched by the introduction of Health In Tech's new ancillary coverage options. In partnership with ManhattanLife, users can now quote Critical Illness & Cancer Voluntary Coverage, Accident Indemnity Plus, Dental, Vision, Term Life, and Gap coverage. These added layers of coverage are available for fast quoting through eDIYBS, offering more robust plans that address clients' unique and critical pain points.

Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer of Health In Tech, emphasized the importance of time in today's fast-paced business landscape: "We understand that time is money. With eDIYBS, our clients gain the power to craft and fine-tune proposals that align with their needs—no waiting required. We are thrilled to demonstrate the lightning speed of eDIYBS at this year's SIIA conference and show our clients how to stand out from the competition with our recently added ancillary health coverage options."

Keith Vohwinkel, Senior Vice President of Sales at Health In Tech, echoed this sentiment: "We are steadfast in our dedication to provide innovative solutions. Our eDIYBS solution exemplifies this commitment. I eagerly anticipate sharing more about it at SIIA."

SIIA offers a unique opportunity for its members to learn from industry leaders and forge valuable connections. Daran Wyckoff, Senior Vice President of Sales at Health In Tech, emphasized the event's diverse expertise: "SIIA brings together experts from all corners of the industry. It's a chance to connect with and learn from the most influential figures in the market."

Mike Masters, Senior Vice President of Sales at Health In Tech, added, "I'm excited about connecting with fellow industry leaders and staying updated on the latest news and trends. We also invite all conference attendees to visit our booths, #911 and #909, for a complimentary bag of freshly popped popcorn and to discover how eDIYBS grants complete autonomy in designing underwriting strategies."

Connect with Health In Tech at SIIA

Health In Tech's leadership will attend this year's SIIA conference, including:

Glenn Hillyer , Chief Growth Officer

Keith Vohwinkel , Senior Vice President of Sales

Daran Wyckoff , Senior Vice President of Sales

Mike Masters , Senior Vice President of Sales

The Health In Tech team will be available at Booths #911 and #909. Attendees are encouraged to drop by or schedule meetings with the team by emailing sales@healthintech.com.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at healthintech.com.

