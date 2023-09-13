UScellular to Offer All-New iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C

The iPhone 15 lineup is available to pre-order starting on Friday, September 15, and Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are available in stores and online starting Friday, September 22

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular will offer iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring a durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system including a powerful 48MP Main camera and new 2x Telephoto option, and USB-C; iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, which enables the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality and a 5x Telephoto, the longest zoom ever on iPhone, exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro chip unlocking next-level gaming experiences and pro performance, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds; the advanced new Apple Watch Series 9, delivering systemwide improvements and brand-new features including the all-new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, and a brighter display; Apple Watch Ultra 2, bringing new features to Apple's most capable and rugged smartwatch; and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro in addition to new experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness with iOS 17.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 lineup beginning Friday, September 15, with availability on Friday, September 22. The new Apple Watch lineup, including the second generation of Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro are available in stores and online beginning Friday, September 22. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit uscellular.com.

"We're thrilled to be offering our customers the most advanced iPhone and Apple Watch lineup ever," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular. "We know our customers will love the lightweight titanium design, powerful camera, and A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro bringing pro performance and capabilities, as well as the advanced camera system, A16 Bionic chip, and the Dynamic Island on iPhone 15. And with Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, our customers can enjoy brand new features like the all-new S9 SiP and a magical new double tap gesture. The latest products from Apple help our customers stay connected to what matters most."

iPhone 15 lineup

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature an industry-first color-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish and contoured edges on the aluminum enclosure. Both models feature the Dynamic Island, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities, and an advanced camera system, including a powerful 48MP Main camera that enables super-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option to give users a total of three optical zoom levels — like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance. The fast and efficient A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance, and iPhone 15 models continue to deliver a high-quality, super-fast 5G experience and improved audio quality on phone calls, including those made on FaceTime or third-party apps. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes1 in five stunning new colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed with aerospace-grade titanium that's incredibly strong yet lightweight, delivering Apple's lightest Pro models ever. The new design also introduces contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Bringing pro performance and capabilities, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by A17 Pro, the industry's first 3-nanometer chip. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that unlocks a new super-high- resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone15 Pro lineup now supports Wi-Fi 6E for great wireless performance and are equipped with super-fast 5G. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes1 and come in four new stunning finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

The iPhone 15 lineup uses a USB-C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation), with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max supporting a 20x faster transfer speed with USB 3. All models also offer critical safety capabilities to provide assistance when it matters most, including Crash Detection2 and Emergency SOS via satellite3 Building on Apple's innovative satellite infrastructure, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro introduce Roadside Assistance via satellite so users can get help if they have car trouble while off the grid. iOS 174 makes the iPhone lineup even more personal and intuitive, introducing Contact Posters, allowing users to customize how they appear to their contacts during incoming calls, and Live Voicemail to see real-time on-device transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, and users can even pick up the call while the caller is leaving their message. The iPhone 15 lineup is available with eSIM, a more convenient and secure alternative to a physical sim, so users can stay connected through affordable international roaming plans when traveling the world.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 brings new features to the world's best-selling watch, and achieves a significant environmental milestone. Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, which increases performance and capabilities; a magical new double tap gesture; a brighter display; faster on-device Siri, now with the ability to access and log health data; Precision Finding for iPhone; and more. Apple Watch Series 9 also runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, tools to support mental health, as well as all of the features to keep you connected, healthy, active and safe. For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple's plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. Any aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with a new Sport Loop band is carbon neutral. Apple Watch Series 9 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 brings new features to Apple's most capable and rugged smartwatch, and it is carbon neutral when paired with a Trail Loop or Alpine Loop. Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers all of the features users love about Ultra, plus the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, Apple's brightest display ever, expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for outdoor and water adventures. Apple Watch Ultra 2 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new cycling experiences, features to help explore the outdoors, a new watch face — Modular Ultra, as well as all of the features to keep you connected, healthy, active and safe. Apple Watch Ultra 2 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C

The new AirPods Pro are updated with a USB-C connector, making it easy to use a single cable to charge directly from Mac, iPad, and the iPhone 15 lineup (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max). An improved IP54 rating for the earbuds and case also offers additional dust resistance, so users can bring them on their favorite rugged adventures. The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will now enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency to deliver the perfect true wireless solution with Apple Vision Pro. When Apple Vision Pro is available early next year, customers will be able to enjoy the most advanced wireless audio experience in the industry with the new AirPods Pro for exceptional entertainment, gaming, FaceTime calls, and so much more. All AirPods Pro (2nd generation) gain exciting features and capabilities with iOS 17, including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness, that redefine the personal audio experience.5

UScellular will offer customers their choice of the new iPhone 15 lineup, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max on us, for new and qualifying current customers. In addition to offering these new models on us, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, with no plan price changes through the end of 2024.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

