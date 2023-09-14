Search for Solutions Drives Global Summit To Combat Hate-Fueled Violence

Experts from around the globe convene in Pittsburgh for an annual one-of-a-kind international summit

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most comprehensive anti-hate conference returns to Pittsburgh, PA from September 27-29, 2023. The Eradicate Hate Global Summit is unlike any other international gathering that addresses the viral spread of hate-fueled violence. Representatives from U.S. and foreign governments, international organizations, academia, law enforcement, sports, medicine, social work, mental health, the non-profit sector, the tech world, and media, among others, will attend. They will share their experiences, propose solutions, and learn from the survivors and families of victims of hate-fueled violence.

The Summit grew out of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. In October 2018, a heavily armed gunman massacred worshipers from three different congregations at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue. The horror of the attack prompted the Eradicate Hate organizers to create the world's most coordinated, multi-disciplinary offensive against hate and extremist violence.

To drive action, the Summit has created Working Groups, each composed of the world's top experts from various sectors. They toil year-round to turn ideas exchanged at the Summit into practical solutions and useful tools to battle the onslaught of hate-motivated violence that spans the globe.

This year's conference will spotlight the Working Groups, which will meet to discuss ongoing efforts and report on their progress. For example, the United Nations has partnered with the Summit to form a Sports Working Group, which has begun by enlisting the major sports leagues and associations in the U.S. and UK to develop and deliver a strong, unified message, as well as best practices, to counter hate speech.

Keynote speakers include:

Alejandro Mayorkas , Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security , Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, United Nations

Jeff Pegues , Chief National Affairs & Justice Correspondent, CBS News , Chief National Affairs & Justice Correspondent, CBS News

Neil Potts , Vice President of Trust and Safety, Meta Vice President of Trust and Safety, Meta

H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori , Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai . Founder of the first Holocaust Memorial Gallery in the Arabic and Islamic World Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in. Founder of the first Holocaust Memorial Gallery in the Arabic and Islamic World

Some of the newsworthy sessions at the 2023 summit include:

Video Games: A Vector for Positive Change

Hate-fueled violence against the LGBTQ+ Community

Upstanders in Action

Youth Red Flags and the Directory The European Union Digital Services Act and the United Kingdom's Online Safety Bill are among the first legislative attempts in the world to regulate online hate and incitement to violence. Panelists who are at the center of these legislative developments discuss the legislation's substance and potential impact, both in Europe and beyond.



A complete listing of sessions can be found HERE.

Additional details:

WHEN: September 27-29, 2023

WHERE: The David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA.

