SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH MAY 2024

Flight schedule now available for booking through June 3, 2024

The carrier adds new nonstop service between Washington (Dulles) and Phoenix

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today published its flight schedule beyond Memorial Day 2024 weekend, allowing Customers to begin booking late spring and early summer travel at Southwest.com.

New Nonstop Service

Effective April 9, 2024, Southwest® will add new nonstop service between:

Washington (Dulles) and Phoenix (available Mondays, Thursdays-Sundays)

Seasonal Flights Return to the Schedule

Beginning April 13, 2024, the airline will resume previously operated seasonal service on the weekends between Houston (Hobby) and Charlotte, N.C. The next day, Sunday-only service will resume between Dallas and Portland, Ore., as well as Atlanta and Oakland, Calif.

These flights, and the carrier's full schedule, are available for purchase today at Southwest.com.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 71,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental sustainability goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

