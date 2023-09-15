AVOCADO AWARDED TRAILBLAZER AWARD FOR LEADERSHIP ON CLIMATE

Avocado recognized for environmental and social leadership at annual Net-Zero Conference.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Avocado, the leaders in organic and eco-luxury sleep products, was named a recipient of the Trailblazer Award at the annual Net Zero Conference.

Avocado was recognized for environmental and social leadership at annual Net-Zero Conference. (PRNewswire)

Each year, the Trailblazer Awards celebrate leaders who are working to build a net zero future. Awardees include changemakers who are making an impact in the areas of climate, carbon, equity, ESG, resilience, net zero, and more.

"Receiving the Trailblazer Award is an honor and we're so grateful for the recognition," said Jessica Hann, Avocado's Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "From the start, our mission at Avocado has been to use our business as a force for good, while raising the bar for environmental and social responsibility."

As a member of 1% For the Planet, Avocado has donated to more than 40 organizations that fight climate change, food insecurity, deforestation, and more. Avocado, a Certified B Corp, also diverts 78% of its waste from the landfill and donates all of its returned mattresses, pillows, and bedding to shelters in its nationwide network. They certify their products to MADE SAFE, Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS), and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) standards and have been Climate Neutral Certified since 2019. Through their partnership with Ceres, Avocado also advocates for state and federal policies that help fight the climate crisis.

"We're thrilled to present Avocado with a Trailblazer Award at the Net Zero Conference," said Net Zero CEO Drew Shula. "People who lead businesses make choices every day, big and small, that have real impact on people and the planet, and Avocado is a true trailblazer in proving the philosophy that for-profit businesses can be a force for good."

In addition to the Trailblazer Award, Avocado was recently nominated for 1% For the Planet's Summit Award and was that organization's inaugural Pinnacle Award recipient. Last year, B Corp also named Avocado as one of its Best For the World companies.

"We still feel like our sustainability journey has only begun," said Hann. "We're fueled by the possibilities to make an even greater positive impact, and to do our part to create a better future for all."

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

