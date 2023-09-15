Sercomm Unveils Its Latest RDK Video Accelerator STB Offering Based on Broadcom BCM72126 at the RDK Global Summit 2023 in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388), a leading global manufacturer of entertainment and broadband equipment, announced today the availability of Stiletto, the company's latest turnkey Set Top Box solution for RDK. To be unveiled and demonstrated at the RDK Global Summit in Amsterdam, this advanced Ultra HD STB is the first RDK Video Accelerator solution based on the Broadcom BCM72126.

The STB supports all premium entertainment applications, pay TV and FAST channels at up to 4K resolution and includes WiFi 6 connectivity for uninterrupted streaming. Additional capabilities include AV1, Dolby audio, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, voice remotes, cloud gaming, doorbell camera integration, and webcam video chat. Operators may choose different memory sizes depending on their requirements and cost trade offs. Stiletto can also be configured with tuners for broadcast TV.

"Sercomm prides itself on being a long time contributor to the RDK community and the RDK Video Accelerator program," said Amir Mobini, Vice President of Global STB Business at Sercomm. "We are excited to announce the launch of this leading edge STB in close collaboration with Broadcom and the RDK team, offering advanced capabilities at a great value to operators worldwide."

"As a leading supplier of set top boxes based on RDK and a Preferred Member of RDK, we are pleased to work closely with Sercomm and see the availability of their latest technology for our operator community," said Jason Briggs, President and GM of RDK. "Sercomm continues to advance the adoption of RDK by offering STBs based on the latest chipsets from leading suppliers such as Broadcom."

"Sercomm has continually proven their ability to produce high quality, high value solutions based on advanced Broadcom chipsets," said Lewis Brewster, Vice President of STB Marketing, Broadband Video Group, Broadcom. "We are eager to work with Sercomm and operator clients to deploy this turnkey solution for end consumers to enjoy."

RDK is an open-source software solution that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband, and IoT connected devices. By standardizing these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms. RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results.

The RDK community is comprised of more than 600 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. Globally, the number of RDK devices deployed is now more 100 million, and dozens of service providers across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia are in various stages of evaluation, testing, trials, or deployment. RDK software is available at no cost to RDK licensees, and RDK community member companies can contribute software changes and enhancements back to the community. Additional information about RDK is available at www.rdkcentral.com.

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. With its fully integrated engineering capability and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products, and is now a global leader in the industry. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Its customer base includes the world's top service provider, networking OEM, and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com.

