Prime Therapeutics and Magellan Rx enhance specialty pharmacy patient experience with Inovalon's ScriptMed® SaaS Solution

Upgrade provides streamlined patient support and enhanced digital engagement for data-driven, holistic care

EAGAN, Minn. and BOWIE, Md., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 40 million members nationally, announces today that Magellan Rx Pharmacy, LLC (Magellan Rx), Prime's specialty pharmacy, entered into a multi-year deal with Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven health care, for its ScriptMed® Cloud platform. The improved patient-centered platform aims to drive additional value for Magellan Rx specialty care patients through streamlined support and an enhanced digital engagement experience.

In today's health care ecosystem, specialty medications account for 55% of total drug spend1 and that is expected to rise given 67% of the pharmaceutical drug development pipeline is comprised of specialty medications2.

"Prime and Magellan Rx offer next-generation pharmacy solutions and a truly differentiated patient experience," said Nathan Downhour, senior vice president, health care services at Prime. "Adopting the ScriptMed platform for our specialty pharmacy enables us to enhance the patient experience throughout their health care journey using a data driven, holistic approach."

Implementing the Inovalon ScriptMed Cloud solution is one of the many ways Prime and Magellan Rx aim to deliver improved specialty pharmacy patient care. Prime and Magellan Rx's approach to specialty care embraces multiple channel solutions, creates a more streamlined patient experience and reduces waste. This model enables Prime to provide dedicated patient support to members on a specialty medication.

Patients using Magellan Rx Specialty Pharmacy will see additional value from ScriptMed, resulting in faster access to therapy and advanced engagement offerings. The platform will support patients with:

Self-service for tracking fulfillment and delivery of shipments and refill requests.

Streamlined support for patient and provider requests for coverage determination documentation support.

Greater support for patients seeking financial assistance.

Enhanced digital engagement.

ScriptMed Cloud is the industry's most advanced cloud solution empowering superior specialty pharmacy patient care and operational efficiency. Powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, ScriptMed Cloud offers enterprise-scale, high-speed cloud-based compute, multi-stakeholder workflows, real-time healthcare ecosystem connectivity, advanced analytics, and enhanced data visualization capabilities – all uniquely informed by Inovalon's massive primary source datasets.

"Our partnership with Prime Therapeutics and Magellan Rx is built on our shared commitment to providing specialty care to patients with a seamless and integrated pharmacy experience," said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon. "By combining our expertise in data analytics, cloud technology, and pharmacy management with a forward-thinking company like Prime, we can deliver more coordinated and cost-effective specialty care at scale with the power of ScriptMed Cloud from Inovalon."

1. IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. (2022, April). The use of medicines in the U.S. 2022. 2. Internal Prime analysis.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

About Magellan Rx Pharmacy

Magellan Rx Pharmacy, LLC, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a specialty pharmacy that leverages a highly sophisticated, integrated drug distribution system to help members maintain their drug regimen, effectively manage their complex conditions and improve overall quality of life.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 78 billion medical events across one million physicians, 640,000 clinical settings, and 372 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

