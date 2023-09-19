Eyebuydirect Launches More Sustainable Options with New Bio-Nylon Collection

The leading eyewear brand's newest collection features bio-nylon frames sourced directly from castor plants

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is keeping sustainability top of mind with the launch of its Bio-Nylon collection, featuring 31 SKUs of eco-friendly eyewear made from renewable, recyclable and bio-based materials.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

An addition to their existing sustainable collections, the Bio-Nylon collection includes 10 new eyeglasses and 5 sunglasses styles, with fresh and unique looks, while simultaneously empowering customers to reduce their carbon footprint. Whether you're in need of a sleek everyday option like the Rowen or the Kauri's chunky black frames, the collection includes a range of styles starting at $32.

All frames in the collection are uniquely crafted from injected plastic material, with 45% bio-based raw material sourced from castor oil. With only 0.5% of the world's plastic being bio-based, Eyebuydirect is spearheading sustainable eyewear with eco-friendly, durable yet flexible fashion accessories.

"Joining our 5 TO SEE and Bohemia Renewal collections – made from recycled water bottles and bio-acetate materials, respectively – the Bio-Nylon collection is another step in Eyebuydirect's commitment to sustainable eyewear," said Branden Maes, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Eyebuydirect. "The brand-new bio-nylon material is recyclable for full-circle style and durable enough to last years, without harming the environment or surrendering individual expression."

To further their commitment to sustainability, Eyebuydirect is a proud supporter of 1% For The Planet, donating $15,000 this September.

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyebuydirect