FMG Adds Integrated And Compliant Texting Capabilities To Its Platform Through Acquisition of MyRepChat

FMG Will Make Significant Investments in the Platform to Enhance Enterprise Features and Deliver a World-Class Financial Advisor Texting Experience

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite, a leading SaaS company specializing in marketing content, automation, and websites for financial advisors, today announced its acquisition of MyRepChat, the number one client text messaging platform for regulated industries. FMG will leverage its investment in MyRepChat's leading technology chassis to augment its capabilities and extend its value propositions. This marks FMG's eighth acquisition in seven years, exemplifying the company's ongoing expansion strategy.

MyRepChat's innovative platform is tailored to meet the distinctive communication needs of the financial advice industry, with numerous features and integrations that greatly enhance advisor-client relationships. The platform presents exceptional customization options, allowing financial advisors to efficiently and compliantly use texting to communicate with clients and prospects.

"MyRepChat has transformed the way financial advisors communicate, creating a platform that enables compliant text messaging that seamlessly integrates with their existing phone numbers, CRM, and operational workflows," said Scott White, CEO of FMG. "We're thrilled to bring their expertise into our platform and continue our mission of providing the best marketing tools for financial advisors while keeping in mind the importance of regulatory compliance. The integration of this technology with our FMG platform will set a new bar for marketing technology solutions that not only facilitate marketing best practices but do so in a way that ensures adherence to all regulatory requirements."

MyRepChat offers a wide range of features through its core value propositions, including text and group messaging, a digital assistant to automate triggered communications, comprehensive compliance features, scheduling options, auto-forwarding, customizable workflows, and integration with all major CRMs. Additionally, the platform comes with advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) features.

"We're excited to welcome MyRepChat into the FMG family and plan to make significant investments in the platform to bring new enterprise-level capabilities to our broker-dealer clients and, at the same time, improve the mobile experience for MyRepChat's financial advisor users," said Dave Christensen, Chief Product Officer of FMG. "The combination of a compliant, 5-star texting solution integrated into our FMG marketing platform unlocks enormous opportunities for financial advisors. We're thrilled to be a leader in redefining advisor marketing and client communications within a constantly evolving regulatory landscape."

In combination with FMG, MyRepChat aims to revolutionize how financial advisors engage with their clients and prospects, further augmenting FMG's robust, all-in-one solution to include texting, the preferred channel for one-to-one communication.

"MyRepChat has always admired FMG for its innovative approach in supporting financial advisors to leverage marketing and grow their businesses," said Derrick Girard, President of MyRepChat. "This partnership is a natural and logical evolution for our platform, extending our capabilities and benefits to FMG's customer base. We are excited to join forces with the market leader in advisor marketing technology and are looking forward to the enormous benefits our combined strengths will bring to our customers."

The acquisition of MyRepChat aligns perfectly with FMG's mission to make it easy for financial advisors to execute highly effective marketing efforts across all mediums and channels from one dashboard. The MyRepChat platform continues to bolster FMG's offerings, adding comprehensive, compliant, and efficient text messaging capabilities to its already robust suite of solutions. By integrating such a leading client text messaging solution, FMG strengthens its position as a market leader and extends its brand promise to be a key differentiator for its financial advisor customers' businesses.

"As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so do the communication expectations of clients. The addition of MyRepChat to the FMG platform revolutionizes the way our advisors can connect with their clients and prospects," said Susan Theder, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of FMG. "Imagine the power of adding a chat feature to an advisor's website that seamlessly and compliantly integrates with the advisor's office phone number registered with MyRepChat. Instead of allocating resources to manage a chat feature, incoming website chat messages would appear as a text on the phone of a designated team member(s). This means their designated staff member could be on the beach yet still seamlessly respond to a chat message from a prospect visiting their website – all in a fully compliant manner." Theder continues, "Or, consider the impact of designing a comprehensive client onboarding communication journey. With the FMG platform and MyRepChat integration, an advisor will be able to orchestrate a campaign that includes well-timed email and text communications, exceeding client expectations and increasing the likelihood of referrals. The game has changed for our advisors, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this evolution."

About FMG

FMG powers an all-in-one marketing platform that assists financial advisors and insurance agents in attracting new leads, staying connected with clients, and growing their businesses. Consistently rated first in market share and customer satisfaction from 2019 to 2023 in the T3 Software Survey Report, FMG helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices across the United States.

About MyRepChat

Established to facilitate effective and compliant communications in the financial industry, MyRepChat has proven to be the leading client text messaging solution for regulated industries. MyRepChat offers advanced communication capabilities with a keen focus on compliance, allowing users to import contacts, schedule messages, and create customizable workflows. MyRepChat is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

