NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its growth and expansion, Boxabl continues to attract exceptional executive talent. "I am pleased to welcome Sandy Godsey, as our legal in-house counsel," says Paolo Tiramani, CEO, and co-founder of Boxabl. After an exhaustive search, we are happy that Sandy joined the Boxabl family."

(PRNewswire)

Boxabl Announces Key Executive Hire, In-house Legal Counsel

Sandy Godsey comes to Boxabl with a strong in-house corporate legal background. Along with being counsel to Jeff Bezos at Amazon, Sandy has helped direct the legal departments of companies, PayPal, Qualcomm and Metawave. Boxabl is honored that Sandy has chosen to help guide Boxabl with its legal needs through its stages of rapid growth.

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based and efficient shipping solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing.

Boxabl (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boxabl