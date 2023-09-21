OKX Stealth Mode Livery to be Featured on McLaren MCL60 Race Cars at Japan Grand Prix, Following Podium Finish in Singapore

OKX Stealth Mode Livery to be Featured on McLaren MCL60 Race Cars at Japan Grand Prix, Following Podium Finish in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris' impressive second-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix, the OKX Stealth Mode livery will appear again on the MCL60 race cars driven by Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri this week at the Japanese Grand Prix from September 22-24, 2023.

OKX Stealth Mode Livery to be Featured on McLaren MCL60 Race Cars at Japan Grand Prix, Following Podium Finish in Singapore (PRNewswire)

The livery, which impressed on the Singapore streets last week, was co-created by the McLaren F1 Team and OKX, a leading Web3 technology company and its Official Primary Partner.

After its debut at the Singapore Grand Prix from September 15-17, the OKX Stealth Mode MCL60 will create a visual spectacle on the track at the Japanese Grand Prix, featuring the words 'Accelerating Web3' on its wing.

The Stealth Mode livery, which features a sleek and understated design with black accents contrasting the team's classic papaya trim, represents the shared commitment of McLaren and OKX to strive for excellence while embracing change and innovation.

McLaren Racing Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, Matt Dennington said: "The OKX Stealth Mode livery received a great response from McLaren's fans, partners and team. It looked incredible under the lights in Singapore, and we're pleased to have marked the occasion with a podium finish. We look forward to carrying this campaign on to the Japanese Grand Prix, celebrating our partnership with OKX at another iconic grand prix."

OKX CMO Haider Rafique said: "OKX is proud to be a part of the McLaren F1 team's journey and we loved introducing the new livery to fans in Singapore. We're hopeful that Lando and Oscar again contend for another podium finish this weekend as Stealth Mode goes to Japan!"

The MCL60 was revealed in Stealth Mode at an exclusive media event on September 13 in Singapore, attended by OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique and McLaren F1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and McLaren Racing Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, Matt Dennington.

OKX also hosted a McLaren-themed fanzone at CHIJMES, Singapore from September 14-17, featuring a Stealth Mode show car, racing simulators and giveaways, as well as special guest appearances by McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown on September 14 and 15, respectively.

About OKX

OKX is a leading Web3 ecosystem.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX