FORTUNE CEO INITIATIVE RETURNS TO WASHINGTON, D.C. OCTOBER 3, 2023

Navigating the New Frontier of Leadership: Fortune's annual meeting of the CEO Initiative will assemble top leaders in business, public affairs and government to examine crucial issues of AI, ESG, culture wars, geopolitical tensions, and other industry headwinds

Confirmed speakers include U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen; U.S. Senator (Va.) Mark R. Warner; Chair and CEO, Accenture, Julie Sweet; Mayor of Washington D.C. Muriel Bowser; Chairman and CEO, Johnson & Johnson, Joaquin Duato, among many others

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortune CEO Initiative (CEOI) annual meeting will convene at The Park Hyatt in Washington, D.C. on October 3, attended by some of the nation's top business and governmental leaders. Fortune's CEOI is a community of chief executives committed to balancing corporate profitability with sustainable social and environmental practices. This year's program is supported by partners AARP, Alight, Bristol Myers Squibb and Toptal.

It's a new era of leadership, as CEOs are called upon to lead with greater empathy and agility, while managing multiple stakeholders and the greater demand for innovation. From issues ranging across economic uncertainty, ESG backlash, mounting geopolitical tensions or harnessing advances in technologies to create new business models, this timely annual meeting will address changing dynamics through high-impact, face to face discussion and thought leadership.

"The Fortune CEO Initiative was created six years ago to provide business leaders a forum for sharing ideas on how to improve their positive impact on society," said Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune Media. "These purpose-driven companies are at the very forefront of the movement toward stakeholder capitalism, determined to prove they can do good by doing well. At Fortune, we are proud to host them."

Confirmed guest speakers to include:

Muriel Bowser , Mayor, Washington, D.C.

Joaquin Duato , Chairman and CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Arvind Krishna , Chairman and CEO, IBM

Gina Raimondo , U.S. Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce

Julie Su , Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor

Julie Sweet , CEO, Accenture

Mark R. Warner , U.S. Senator, Virginia

Janet Yellen , U.S. Secretary of the Treasury

The Fortune CEO Initiative Annual Meeting 2023 topics will include:

Navigating the new frontiers of AI and the impact of business.

Maintaining a focus on social progress in a tough economic environment.

What corporations can do to minimize waste and increase biodiversity.

Alignment of corporations, governments and ESG and more.

More on the Fortune CEO Initiative can be found here

Follow the CEO Initiative 2023 livestream here

About Fortune

FORTUNE upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, FORTUNE tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, FORTUNE measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. FORTUNE creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

