'Break the Meta': Herman Miller Gaming and G2 Esports Launch Limited-Edition Embody Gaming Chair

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Esports, one of the world's most distinctive and successful esports and entertainment brands, and Herman Miller Gaming, a global leader in innovative design known for producing some of the best seating solutions in the world, will take their partnership to the next level, releasing a limited-edition model of Herman Miller Gaming's award-winning Embody Gaming Chair. Only 250 of the limited-edition G2-branded Embody Gaming Chairs will be manufactured, becoming available for purchase globally on the 26th of September.

Herman Miller x G2 Esports Embody Gaming Chair (PRNewswire)

Herman Miller Gaming's relentless pursuit of melding scientific precision, unparalleled performance, and holistic wellbeing has converged with G2's unyielding commitment to equipping gamers with the ultimate arsenal for triumph. The two companies are challenging gamers and esports fans to break away from the rudimentary standards of the typical gaming chair, prioritising their health and wellbeing: "Break the Meta."

"This chair represents Herman Miller Gaming's first-ever esports product collaboration, and G2 is the perfect partner," commented Jon Campbell, Vice President and General Manager of Herman Miller Gaming. "This version of the Embody Gaming Chair is a true celebration of our partnership with G2, and is tailored specifically with the G2 community in mind. While we are particularly eager to see how G2 fans will react to this launch, it's a phenomenal design option for any gaming enthusiast."

With its top-performing Embody Gaming Chair design as the foundation, each limited-edition chair will be adorned with a unique serial number, making it a collector's dream. Nodding to G2's brand identity, the chair features splashes of red, which also indicate the functional elements of the chair – the height-adjustment lever, the seat-length adjustment handles, and the arm pad triggers. The chair features a special RF weld design, reflecting the G2 logo geometry through an arced v-shape.

Alban Dechelotte, CEO of G2 Esports, comments: "At G2, we relentlessly push boundaries in esports and entertainment, driving towards unparalleled success. Collaborating with esteemed partner Herman Miller, we've redefined the pinnacle of gaming chairs. Our 2023 has been exceptional, both in action and strategy, recognizing the slender margins that define triumph. Optimal gear undeniably empowers our players, and we're thrilled to unveil this exclusive product to the wider esports and gaming world."

The Herman Miller x G2 Esports Embody Gaming Chair will be available for purchase on the 26th of September here. For more information via email prior to the launch, sign up here.

ABOUT HERMAN MILLER

Since 1905, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi; to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf. Herman Miller has spent the last century pioneering original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact—and in 2020, the company harnessed its legacy of turning insights into solutions by launching Herman Miller Gaming, which delivers the world's best gaming products uniquely designed to unlock every player's full potential. Powered by exclusive partnerships, industry-leading research, and the world's leading design and engineering teams, Herman Miller Gaming is redefining competitive performance for esports athletes and healthy play for all players worldwide. For more information, visit https://store.hermanmiller.com/gaming.

ABOUT G2 ESPORTS

G2 is one of the world's leading entertainment and esports brands. G2 was co-founded in 2015 by legendary League of Legends team player-turned-team owner, Carlos 'ocelote' Rodriguez, and veteran esports entrepreneur and investor, Jens Hilgers.

In the past five years, G2 has built a global fanbase of over 45 million fans spanning EMEA, North American, Latin America and Asia Pacific. International household name brands are increasingly recognising the opportunities that esports can offer to tap into an engaged youth audience. G2 currently counts the likes of BMW, Logitech G, Philips, Red Bull, Twitch, Pringles and Mastercard amongst its strategic commercial partners.

Boasting an Instagram following of 1,3 million and Twitter followers in excess of 1,2 million G2 has a loyal community that follows every twist and turn of the club's fortunes along the global esports calendar.

More information is available at: https://g2esports.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herman Miller