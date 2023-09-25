Mazars names five new partners and principals in the US, sustaining the firm's expansion in key service lines

Mazars names five new partners and principals in the US, sustaining the firm's expansion in key service lines

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars , a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, today announced that effective Sept. 1, 2023, it has elected five new partners and principals in three different service lines: Martin Van De Pol and Ben Doane in consulting; Alexander DeRienzo and Tom Attura in tax; and Sofia Cordero in accounting & advisory.

(PRNewswire)

"These five exceptional professionals named partners this year are critical to Mazars' continued growth and strengthen our specialization in their respective industries," said Mazars in the US Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba. "Their expertise and leadership contribute to further solidify Mazars' position as a trusted leader and bolster our capabilities across key industries, service lines and markets. I am confident these partners will mentor others and we look forward to seeing how they will continue to leverage their skill set to propel Mazars, our people and our clients into the future."

Tom Attura has 12 years of experience providing tax compliance and advisory services to clients in a variety of industries, including wholesale distribution, manufacturing, real estate and automotive. Throughout his career, Tom has worked closely with many business owners and other high-net-worth individuals developing tax planning strategies and delivering compliance services. Tom is also a member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Sofia Cordero has 11 years of experience providing accounting and tax advisory services, outsourced services and assurance. She serves entrepreneurs and small businesses in many industries, including manufacturing and distribution, family-held businesses, consumer products, transportation and logistics. Sofia is also involved with the Students Engagement and Leadership Committee of Kean University's Alumni Association, where she participates in student events and helps with professional development. In addition, Sofia is involved with the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as a co-chair of the Students and Scholarship Committee for one of the state chapters.

Alexander DeRienzo began his career with Mazars more than nine years ago as part of the Financial Services Tax Practice. He serves both private and public companies, with a focus on the taxation of private equity funds and investment management companies. Alexander maintains complex fund structures for corporate and partnership-structured investments and has experience providing tax and compliance services during major transactions and IPOs, as well as international, state, local and M&A tax issues that arise during the compliance process. He also has experience working with a variety of clients outside of the financial services sector, including consumer products, manufacturing and distribution, and technology. Alex is a member of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Ben Doane has 15 years of experience building, operating and managing security operations services that integrate with organizations' technology platforms. He serves 24x7 managed security operations such as enterprise-managed and managed security services, detection and response, SIEM, and vulnerability scanning across different segments, including cybersecurity, software/technology, retail, energy and manufacturing. Ben has significant experience leading teams, managing technology vendors and working with clients to maximize an investment's value for operational success.

Martin Van De Pol has 15 years of experience leading numerous projects in a wide range of industries, including retail, consumer goods, sports and entertainment, financial services, natural resources and mining, distribution and supply chain management and manufacturing. With a significant focus on enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management, Martin understands client requirements, identifies opportunities for increased efficiencies and helps build high-performance project teams.

For more information on Mazars in the US, please visit https://www.mazars.us .

Media Contact

Beth More, Marketing Director, Mazars USA LLP, beth.more@mazarsusa.com

About Mazars USA LLP

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 95 countries and territories. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has a significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 30,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAZARS USA LLP