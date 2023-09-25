Visitors Feel the Energy of Chichen Itza During the Equinox

Odigoo Travel Wows Travelers with the Experience!

CANCUN, Mexico, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Odigoo Travel, the Cancun and Riviera Maya team of travel experts, announced today that during the past Autumn Equinox on September 23rd, it took a group of visitors to discover the spectacular blend of myths and history surrounding Chichen Itza and to experience the flurry of energy that flows through this Wonder of the World during this special day.

Odigoo Travel is a company focused on offering extraordinary experiences and authentic human encounters to their customers, and what takes place in Chichen Itza during the Autumn and Spring Equinoxes certainly qualifies as both.

Chichen Itza is one of the 7 Wonders of the Modern World, the most visited archaeological site in the Yucatan Peninsula, and its most famous building is a marvel of perfect mathematical proportions. However, the Chichen Itza experience takes on a whole different level during both Equinoxes, as it's then when the most amazing spectacle occurs.

"Our visitors were in awe at the sight of a 10-story serpent slithering down the Kukulkan Temple, a phenomenon that attracts thousands of travelers to Chichen Itza every year and shows the deep understanding that Mayans had of both astronomy and mathematics," says Florence Sutra, CEO at Odigoo Travel. "If you're looking for the best day to visit Chichen Itza, it definitely has to be either at the Autumn Equinox or during the Spring one."

The unique Equinox experience that Odigoo Travel offered to its visitors included:

Pick up at their hotel.

Private transportation to and from Chichen Itza .

Guided tour around the archaeological site.

Great location to watch the awakening of the feathered serpent.

"Kukulkan Night" light and sound show.

Private dinner at luxury restaurant.

Odigoo Travel has been taking visitors to Chichen Itza since 2020, with a special focus on providing the most exciting experience during the Spring and Autumn Equinoxes. For more information, visit OdigooTravel.com .

About Odigoo Travel: Odigoo Travel is a team of international tourism professionals based in Cancun, Mexico. Founded in 2020, Odigoo Travel has built a network of travel services that allows it to offer a new, environmentally conscious way of traveling. Odigoo Travel offers its services in English, Spanish, and French, to all its customers from day one.

