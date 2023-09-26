Bloomberg Law Offers AI Technology Preview With New Innovation Studio

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Law announced the launch of its new Innovation Studio, a testing environment that offers access to artificial intelligence tools that are currently under development for the Bloomberg Law platform.

For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning, delivering tools such as Points of Law, Brief Analyzer, and Draft Analyzer that leverage the latest innovative technology to solve workflow challenges for attorneys.

The Innovation Studio will be used to preview the platform's latest AI-powered product concepts. Two new experimental features are currently spotlighted, one aimed at litigators and the other at transactional attorneys, with plans to add additional features for testing and feedback in the coming months.

The Innovation Studio is currently available to attorneys from select Am Law 100 Bloomberg Law client firms, who receive exclusive access to the next generation of Bloomberg Law's tools and provide critical feedback on these new features to help ensure that the Bloomberg Law platform meets the needs of legal professionals.

"We look forward to collaborating with trusted customers on incorporating next-generation AI features into Bloomberg Law," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "The opportunities are immense, but it is also critical that we get it right. The best way for us to do this is to work in close cooperation with our users."

Bloomberg Law's new Innovation Studio is the next step in the platform's ongoing innovation journey. For more information on Bloomberg Law's AI tools, visit http://onb-law.com/nu5S50PPmw8.

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

