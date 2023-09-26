FinPay Names Newest Advisory Board Member, Bradley F. Sorte

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinPay LLC, a recognized leader in patient engagement and financial management announced today the addition of Brad Sorte as the newest member of the FinPay Advisory Board.

Brad is a Co-Founder of SCAI, an early-stage technology startup focused on developing an artificial intelligence platform to transition the substance abuse disorder treatment industry from reactive approaches to care to proactive.

"We are delighted to have Brad Sorte join our Advisory Board at FinPay," stated Tim Kowalski, President and CEO of FinPay. "Brad is a recognized leader and expert in addiction treatment, behavioral health and acute healthcare verticals and his knowledge of these markets is invaluable in assisting FinPay as we improve patient engagement and financial management."

"I have a passion for helping patients get the treatment they need," stated Brad Sorte, Co-Founder of SCAI. "I am excited to join FinPay's Advisory Board to continue my work in addiction treatment."

Prior to co-founding SCAI, Brad most recently served as President & CEO of Caron Treatment Centers. Backed by his extensive experience in business and clinical leadership roles, Brad has brought a rich foundation to propel the addiction treatment industry's thought leadership forward. During Brad's tenure at Caron, he oversaw multiple groundbreaking strategic initiatives, including the launching of the Fran and Douglas Tieman Center for medical addiction research and the development and creation of Caron's largest strategic project, the Keele Center in Delray Beach, Florida, a 100,000 square-foot medical facility for clients with co-occurring medical issues and substance use disorder. Additionally, Brad led initiatives to bring the first substance use treatment center to Dubai. In the United Arab Emirates, via a partnership with the local government there.

Before being appointed as CEO, Brad served as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer and Executive Vice President, Brad focused on expanding access and availability for those who need treatment. He was responsible for aligning strategy and performance for Caron Treatment Centers, providing oversight to the business development, marketing, and admissions departments. He guided strategic projects and operationalized them across Caron's continuum in alignment with the organization's strategic plan.

Brad also oversaw Caron's outpatient and recovery centers, Caron's Florida residential division, and all non-residential services along the regional continuum and led Caron's COVID-19 response team during the pandemic.

Brad began his career at Caron as a family therapist at Caron Renaissance in 2011 and then became a primary therapist at Caron Ocean Drive. He facilitated client group sessions, family workshops, and the Residential Family Program in those positions. He also worked closely with patients and families of high net worth to help address pre-existing barriers to recovery and achieve lasting systemic change. Drawing from that experience, Brad believes that each family member must participate and feel supported in the healing process for the best chance of success.

Playing a significant role in addiction and behavioral healthcare, Brad speaks at conferences in the United States and abroad on topics ranging from family recovery and young adult addiction to the changing landscape of behavioral healthcare. He has been featured in The New York Times and Miami Herald, Forbes, Slate, Medium, and various media and industry publications. Active in the Young Presidents Organization, Brad is a member of the Philadelphia and Palm Beach chapters and serves on the board for YPO Philadelphia. Brad holds a Master of Social Work degree and a Master of Business Administration degree, from Florida Atlantic University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Rice University and a Bachelor of Science degree in legal studies from Kaplan University.

Brad stays connected to his passion for helping patients and families as an Executive Coach and Family Therapist alongside his wife, Yasmin Sorte, MSW. Their practice was founded out of the growing concern for families who are alone and navigating the complex landscape of behavioral healthcare in moments of crisis, bespoke In-Home Family workshops and/or creating bespoke treatment options in place of clients needing to go away to treatment. Additionally, Brad is the managing partner of the Institute for Family Learnings, an online education platform developed to bring world-class family education for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues with the convenience of engaging from the privacy of one's home. Brad also serves as an advisor to several businesses in the behavioral health technology field, particularly on Artificial Intelligence.

About FinPay

FinPay is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and offering affordable payment options, all while restoring consumer trust in the American healthcare system.

