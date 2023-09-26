RBC Dominion Securities Closes the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Patrick McAllister, Manager, Equity Advisory & Portfolio Management, RBC, and his team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and recognize the RBC DS investment advisor network.

RBC DS investment advisors participated in TMX Connects, a key initiative within the TSX Company Services Corporate Access Program, providing a platform for direct engagement between listed issuers and retail capital.

RBC Dominion Securities directly serves over 400,000 affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients across Canada with full-service investment management, wealth planning and banking solutions. RBC Dominion Securities is the largest wealth management firm in the country, backed by Canada's leading financial institution with more than 2,000 advisors. For more information, please visit RBC Dominion Securities.

