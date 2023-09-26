Teda International Cardiovascular Hospital helps children with congenital heart disease

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

On Sept 22, 27 children with congenital heart disease from Yushu Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Qinghai province arrived at Teda International Cardiovascular Hospital in Tianjin's Binhai New Area for free treatment.

With ages ranging from 6 months to 16 years, they had been diagnosed with various types of congenital heart diseases when the hospital's staff conducted free congenital heart disease screening on 400 children in Qinghai's remote counties from Sept 11 to 20.

These children were given the opportunity to receive free surgery at Teda International Cardiovascular Hospital.

Since its establishment, Teda International Cardiovascular Hospital has collaborated with the Ministry of Civil Affairs and various social charity organizations to carry out a series of charitable projects aimed at support underprivileged children with congenital heart disease. To date, they have provided treatment to over 16,000 affected children, covering 28 provinces and 33 ethnic groups.

Congenital heart disease is a congenital anomaly resulting from the abnormal development of the heart and blood vessels during fetal development. It ranks as the leading cause of death among newborns and is one of the primary causes of death in children under the age of five.

Early detection and treatment are crucial in helping children with congenital heart disease regain their health.

Guo Zhonghong, one of the first children to receive treatment, successfully underwent surgery, excelled academically, and became the first college graduate to emerge from the Heilongjiang Children's Welfare Institute. After graduating, she declined many well-paying job offers and chose to dedicate herself to civil affairs and charity work, contributing to the welfare of children and spreading love.

Started in July 2006, the hospital has insisted on providing congenital heart disease screenings in remote counties in various provinces across China.

Over the years, the screening vehicles have traveled to 18 provinces and regions, including Ningxia, Gansu, Yunnan, Guizhou, to provide congenital heart disease screenings. Their total distance covered has already exceeded 1.3 million kilometers, equivalent to circling the Earth's equator more than 32 times.

Supporting underprivileged children with congenital heart disease has become an integral part of Teda International Cardiovascular Hospital's mission. President Liu Xiaocheng emphasized their comprehensive approach, from initial screening and diagnosis to evaluating surgical criteria, admission, surgery, recovery, discharge, and follow-ups.

The hospital has developed a sophisticated and well-organized process. Regardless of the complexity of the cases, they make rigorous and through treatment plans. Every aspect related to the children's well-being, no matter how small, is handled with care and attention.

The charitable acts of Teda International Cardiovascular Hospital not only exemplify the hospital's humanitarian spirit but also showcase the noble dedication of healthcare professionals to society, providing a perfect embodiment of medical philanthropy and social responsibility.

