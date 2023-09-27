IFF Spotlights Pioneering Dietary Supplement Innovations at SupplySide West 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF's Pharma Solutions and Health teams will showcase their extensive portfolios of next-level, plant-based dietary supplement solutions and innovative combination products that address some of today's most in-demand health applications, at SupplySide West Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, booth #3265. Among IFF's latest innovations is its groundbreaking carrageenan-free vegan softgel technology, VERDIGEL™ SC.

The VERDIGEL™ SC solution enables dietary supplement manufacturers to meet growing demand, both in the United States and worldwide, for clean label, vegetarian carrageenan-free supplements, while maintaining the same level of processability and stability of existing vegan softgels, delivering on both performance and quality.

"This innovative product is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with choice and flexibility so they can unlock softgel possibilities, accelerate their time to market, and respond swiftly to changes in consumer preferences," said Rebecca Putans, application specialist, Pharma Solutions, IFF.

Attendees are invited to hear more about VERDIGEL™ SC and how it is set to shake up the vegan softgels market in a presentation by Michael Evangelista, IFF's softgel application specialist, in the Supplier Theater, Expo Hall 1 on Wednesday, 25 Oct. at 12:30 p.m.

VERDIGEL™ SC joins SeaGel® and Aquateric® N100 to form IFF's comprehensive platform of solutions for vegan softgels. Designed to be easy to implement and suitable for a wide range of supplement formulations, the entire range is also vegan, halal, kosher, non-GMO, and contains no gluten, allergens, or preservatives, offering significant labeling advantages.

IFF's experts will also be available to share their expertise in plant-based gummy formulation and explain how the company's portfolio, including GRINDSTED® Pectin CF Premium, can help address some of the toughest technical challenges in the development of vegan and sugar-free gummies with great texture, mouthfeel, flavor release, and manufacturing viability.

In addition, IFF will showcase its cellulose-based binders and disintegrants Avicel®, Endurance®, and Ac-Di-Sol®. As a pioneer of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) binders, IFF understands the crucial role that binders play in helping to ensure high quality, enhanced efficacy, and convenience for both dietary supplements and over-the-counter tablets and capsules.

Visitors to the booth will also be inspired by Health's turnkey, end-to-end capabilities that are driving unique formulations for the skin health, brain, and menopause segments, as well as desirable formats: gummies, stick packs and sachets, and an extensive focus toward personalized nutrition.

