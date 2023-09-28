Altriarch Announces Launch of New Investment Strategy

Firm sees increased demand for alternative investment opportunities in the credit space.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altriarch Asset Management, LLC ("Altriarch"), a private credit investment manager focused on what it believes are overlooked segments within private credit, announced today the launch of its new private credit investment strategy (the "New Strategy"). Altriarch believes it is strategically positioned to meet the burgeoning demand for alternative investment options beyond conventional offerings, thereby catering to the ever-evolving preferences of its network of institutional and accredited investors, including RIAs, foundations, endowments, pension plans and family offices.

The Altriarch team has diligently crafted the New Strategy to concentrate on private credit transactions that are internally sourced, underwritten and structured. With a strategic focus on senior secured facilities, mezzanine facilities and participating capital or asset-backed loans, the New Strategy will seek to deploy capital to an expansive network of diversified secured finance operators nationwide.

Altriarch is led by its principals, Danielle Brown and McLean Wilson, who each bring decades of relevant experience to their respective roles. Brown has over 20 years of experience in the alternatives space. Previously a Managing Director with Dyal Capital Partners, she led strategic planning, fundraising and creation of operational efficiencies within portfolio companies. Wilson brings 14 years of experience in factoring and small business lending by virtue of operating two factoring companies previously, one of which he built and sold within 18 months of starting the business.

"As an emerging manager with a team of experienced individuals in factoring and asset-backed lending, we are eager to utilize our expertise to pursue attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors," said Brown. "Our investment strategy is anchored around the fundamental principle of focusing on areas we believe we possess in-depth knowledge and proficiency, which aligns our goals with those of our investors and seeks to maximize performance outcomes. The University of Wyoming Foundation brings a wealth of knowledge to our new partnership, and we are beyond excited for this opportunity to collaborate with such a prestigious institution."

"We are excited about our anchor investment in Altriarch's New Strategy and look forward to working with their team," said Joe Briones from the University of Wyoming Foundation.

As traditional banking systems become more risk-averse, the funding gap for small businesses continues to expand. Altriarch believes factors and other asset-backed lending companies, which represents a combined $404 billion annual market segment, are qualified to fill that gap as alternative lenders become increasingly popular for businesses seeking access to credit.

Wilson commented, "We believe the unmet capital requirements of small businesses represent an opportunity for non-bank and alternative lending originators. In particular, we believe factoring has become an established asset class, matching the needs of yield seeking investors to companies in need of working capital to grow."

About Altriarch

Altriarch provides investors, including institutional investors and family offices, with access to various investment opportunities. Altriarch identifies investment strategies that it believes will offer differentiation, access to high barriers to entry markets, non-correlation to traditional assets and risk mitigation.

Altriarch is based in Charleston, South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.altriarch.com.

