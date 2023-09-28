MAINGEAR Drops New Revolt Series Small Form Factor ITX Gaming PCs

Ideal for on-the-go gamers, Revolt Series small form factor gaming PCs are packed with top-notch gaming performance, travel easily, and boast insane airflow

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, today revealed the latest addition to its MAINGEAR Drops program: the Revolt Series. Based on the ultra-popular Revolt 3 ITX case from HYTE, these small-form-factor gaming PCs set a new standard for space-constrained spaces and feature an integrated handle that makes taking esports-level performance on the go a breeze.

Though compact, Revolt Series PCs make no compromises when it comes to performance and come in a broad range of enthusiast-inspired performance tiers with GPU options ranging from the new GeForce RTX 4060 to the incredibly powerful 4090, 13-generation Intel Core i5-13400F to i9-13900K processors, efficient air cooling, and more.

Starting at just $1,499, the Revolt Series is the perfect solution for gamers who demand high-performance gaming in a compact and portable package without sacrificing style, performance, or bragging rights. Key design features of the Revolt Series include:

Integrated Handle: Designed for easy travel and transportation.

Pop Out Accessory Holders: Provide the perfect place to hang your headphones

Tool-less Side Panels: Pop them off for effortless access and upgrades.

Downward-facing Motherboard I/O: Routes cables out of the back of the case for a cleaner look.

Bottom-front Case I/O: Offers a cleaner desk setup and superior cable management.

Separated Airflow Channels: Ensures optimal cooling for both CPU and GPU.

"The Revolt series drop is a game-changer that provides gamers a powerful advantage, regardless of where life takes them! This isn't just another gaming PC, it's a showcase of our expert team coming together with industry partners to create a wildly unique and capable series of esports-ready desktops that are uncompromisingly powerful, compact, and portable," said Wallace Santos, CEO and co-founder of MAINGEAR.

"Collaborating with MAINGEAR to drop Revolt Series gaming PCs reinforces both companies' commitments to elevating the PC gaming community by providing gamers a powerful variety of space-saving gaming PCs that check all gamers' boxes," said Jeffrey Cheng, Sr. Director of Sales And Marketing at HYTE. "We look forward to expanding this collaboration and dropping more PC series with MAINGEAR in the future."

As with all MAINGEAR products, every component in the Revolt Series is meticulously selected and rigorously tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All systems are handcrafted by MAINGEAR builders in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo extensive quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's commitment to excellence. Each MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and access to MAINGEAR's award-winning lifetime support.

