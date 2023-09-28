MARTIN BUREAU WINS 2024 CLEAN50 AWARD

ALTRA | SANEXEN's Vice-President of Innovation and Head of the PFAS Centre for Excellence wins the Clean Technology Award

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Martin Bureau, Vice-President of Innovation and Head of the PFAS Centre for Excellence at ALTRA | SANEXEN, has won the 2024 Clean50 Award, in the Clean Technology category. The prestigious Clean50 award recognizes leaders from across Canada who have done the most to advance climate action and develop smart climate solutions.

Martin Bureau, Vice-President of Innovation and Head of the PFAS Centre for Excellence at ALTRA | SANEXEN (CNW Group/Altra-Sanexen) (PRNewswire)

"We at ALTRA | SANEXEN are immensely honored by this recognition," said Martin Bureau, Vice-President of Innovation and Head of the PFAS Centre for Excellence. "Our entire team has worked tirelessly in the last few years to develop new technologies that can change the world for the better. We will continue to tackle the broad environmental challenges our planet is facing, and in turn, contribute to our communities' resiliency."

During their time at ALTRA | SANEXEN, Martin and his colleagues have pioneered the water main renewal technology that has been installed over 2,400 km in over 350 North American cities – which saved 21.2 billion litres of drinking water. And just in the last two years, the Innovation team led the development of an extremely powerful PFAS removal and concentration technology designed for water, industrial effluent and leachate applications, now adopted in solid waste landfills and soon by publicly-owned wastewater treatment plants.

ALTRA | SANEXEN was recently awarded a 10-year contract to provide the first-of-its-kind continuous full-scale PFAS treatment solution to the solid and industrial waste management industry. Martin, supported by his team, was instrumental in the development of this new technology, which led to establishing the company's "Clean Water-as-a-Service" business model.

"We are extremely proud of this award. Leveraging our top-ranked position in this market, we are poised, under our technological and commercial leadership, to continue attracting the industry's best experts to join our team at ALTRA | SANEXEN and create tremendous long-term growth opportunities," added Jean-François Bolduc, President of ALTRA | SANEXEN. "

The award was presented at the Clean50 Summit, which took place on September 28 in Toronto. These awards have been recognizing people, projects and technologies that have made significant contributions to Canada's water industry for now 13 years.

About ALTRA | SANEXEN

ALTRA | SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for over 38 years. With its key business lines – Specialized Environmental Services and Water Solutions – ALTRA | SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. ALTRA | SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today. For more information, visit altragroup.com.

About Clean50

The Canada's Clean50 award program and Summit were founded in 2011 by Canada's leading clean tech and sustainability executive search firm, Delta Management Group, and CEO Gavin Pitchford, in response to a trend the firm noted when performing executive searches on behalf of clients. The Clean50 Awards were created as a way to identify leaders from every industry, and the Clean50 Summit as a way to bring those same leaders together in order to work together to address the solutions needed for climate change. Each fall for the last 12 years, Canada's Clean50 list has marked the accomplishments of sustainability leaders in 19 different categories. For more information, visit clean50.com

