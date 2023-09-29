Announcing the 2023 Most Powerful Latina Summit at L'attitude: Elevating Latina Leaders and Charting the Future of Global Economy

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPFA is thrilled to announce its Most Powerful Latina Summit 2023, scheduled for September 27-30 in the vibrant heart of Miami, Florida. This premier event not only celebrates the transformative influence and accomplishments of Latinas in global business, culture, and communities, but also delves into pivotal topics shaping our world.

"Since the inception of the Most Powerful Latinas list in 2017, at a time when Latina executives were less visible, the list has championed the progress made over the past eight years. Today, it stands as more than a list – it's a long-term strategy and platform, dedicated to amplifying the visibility and representation of Latinas who have reached pinnacle success. Moreover, from this year onward, we're committed to featuring 50 new Latinas annually, further broadening the recognition of Latina contributions to the global economy," said Damian Rivera, ALPFA's CEO.

The summit offers an enriching itinerary that explores a range of contemporary topics including but limited to:

The State of Latina Entrepreneurship

Innovative Leadership in the Digital Age

Breaking the Glass Ceiling in Venture Capital

"It is a true inspiration and honor to be recognized on the Most Powerful Latina List for the 7th year in a row. The new mainstream economy includes over 60 million Latinos producing $2.8 trillion in GDP and almost half of that cohort is female (GDP Report, Pew Research 2021). This powerful network spans across every industry and is redefining the workplace, building wealth and financial independence, empowering communities, while elevating the next generation of Latino/as.," said Ileana Musa, Managing Director, Co-Head of International Wealth Management and Head of International Banking & Lending at Morgan Stanley.

The women named to this year's list represent four (4) distinct leadership categories:

Corporate Culture Developers - Running multi-billion-dollar P&L's, Latinas such as, Indhira Arrington Partner, Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Ares Management Corporation serves as an advisor to support DEI initiatives at portfolio companies across their investment strategies. Technology Visionaries: Cynthia Izzo is a diversity strategy leader for the New England market and the Global Head, Risk Management Technology & Information Protection at KPMG responsible for driving $150 million in revenue. Entrepreneurial Icons: Entrepreneurs and business owners leading private firms or small businesses, with over $500 million in annual revenue. Lili Gil Valletta , CEO of CULTURE+ GROUP, co-founded the "HOLA" Hispanic employee resource group at Johnson & Johnson. As an entrepreneur and business owner, she stands out as one of the fewer than 1% of Latinas on a Fortune 500+ public board. Additionally, she was recognized as one of the Top 10 Pioneering Women in Business in 2021. Board of Directors: Former CEO of Girls Scout of the USA , Sylvia Acevedo , entrepreneur, investor, business leader, and rocket-scientist with extensive experience in a range of technology companies, including large and mature organizations and emerging growth companies. Changemakers: Latinas such as Rocio Medina Van Nierop , the Co-founder and CEO of Latinas in Tech, leads a team of 20 professionals and oversees 100+ chapter leaders across 22 cities in 7 countries. Since 2021, she has grown the membership by 25%, establishing a global network of over 25,000 Latinx women in tech, making it the largest community of its kind.

To view this year's Most Powerful Latinas, please visit: https://www.alpfa.org/page/2023-mpl

About ALPFA

ALPFA is the longest standing Latino organization with 100,000+ members assembled in 47 professional and more than 180 student chapters across America. ALPFA continues to build upon its proud legacy with a mission: To empower and develop Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy. We aspire to be the business partner of choice for companies seeking to hire and develop Latino talent. For more information, please visit alpfa.org .

About L'ATTITUDE

L'ATTITUDE is a business based national initiative focused on helping enlightened executives understand The New Mainstream Economy and the U.S. Latino cohort that is driving it. Our national platform showcases the contributions of U.S. Latinos in business, media, politics, science, and technology. L'ATTITUDE is focused on changing the narrative of who we are as a nation and who the drivers of growth are for the next few decades.

Founded in 2018 by international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE was built to showcase the contributions of U.S. Latinos in business, media, politics, science, and technology. In 2019 internationally acclaimed producer, director, entrepreneur, and author, Emilio Estefan joined Trujillo and Acosta as a partner in L'ATTITUDE to play an active role in leveraging his important business & industry connections, curating emerging entertainment talent, and producing event-related materials into the L'ATTITUDE Event.

