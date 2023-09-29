Genpact Earns a Market Leader Position in Inaugural HFS Horizon: F&A Service Providers Report

Recognized for industry excellence in manufacturing, life sciences, and retail

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced today its recognition as a Market Leader in F&A Services for 2023 by HFS Research.

The HFS Horizons: F&A Service Providers report rigorously assessed service providers across an array of criteria, encompassing value propositions, execution, go-to-market strategy, and voice of the customer. Additionally, organizations were evaluated on HFS F&A and HFS Horizons' three proprietary benchmarks for functional transformation offerings, resulting in expedited processes, heightened efficiency, and superior measurement of business outcomes and cost efficiencies at the functional level.

In this comprehensive, inaugural evaluation, Genpact achieved the prestigious and highest HFS status, solidifying its stature as a dominant force in the finance and accounting sector. This recognition stems from the company's exceptional innovation, exemplary customer testimonials, and seamless execution of capabilities to serve CFOs and their teams. Genpact was also highlighted for fostering a "One Office" mindset to realize enterprise-level business outcomes and deploy a "OneEcosystem" approach for finding new sources of client value and quantifying ROI at the ecosystem level.

"Harnessing the power of data, technology, and AI, Genpact is positioned to support our clients as they navigate evolving market complexities. Together, we empower them to make informed decisions with AI-fueled strategies, that leverage our exceptional talent and experience," said Katie Stein, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader, Enterprise Services and Analytics, Genpact. "Equipping CFOs with the right technology to uncover insights that guide recommendations across business units is a critical component in connecting various facets of an organization's internal ecosystem for driving business outcomes."

With an abundance of data points that technology can help unlock, Genpact shapes the future of business by partnering with CFOs, finance executives and their teams to uncover insights, identify trends, and craft integrated solutions that solve some of the most complex business hurdles.

"Genpact's prominence in the F&A domain is further underscored by its commitment to address the industry-specific challenges and aspirations of its CFO clients," said Reetika Fleming, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research. "The company's investments in innovative R&D are evident in its IP portfolio and patent holdings, ranging from AI control towers for finance to zero-touch processing."

With an omnipresent thirst for solving challenges with data management, technology, and artificial intelligence, complemented by its deep process knowledge and industry expertise, Genpact has been recognized in this report for its ability to seamlessly offer real-world solutions that adapt to evolving market conditions worldwide.

