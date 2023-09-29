Jobber Named To The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies List for Fourth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that it has been recognized by The Globe & Mail Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2023. Jobber ranked as the #6 fastest-growing company in Canada within the $100M-$250M revenue category.

"We're thrilled to once again be named as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Our growth is a direct result of the passion and dedication of our employees and their commitment to building a company that positively impacts the lives of millions of entrepreneurs all over the world. We have a strong vision for the future, and look forward to continuing to help the people in small business be successful as we build Jobber into the category leader for home services."

More than 200,000 service professionals in 60 countries across 50 service segments, including lawn care, HVAC, painting, residential cleaning, and plumbing, rely on Jobber's operations management platform to power their businesses. Since its founding in 2011, service pros using Jobber have delivered services to more than 27 million properties. These jobs resulted in over $13B USD in revenue in 2022 for Jobber's customers.

Canada's Top Growing Companies was launched in 2019 and is an editorial ranking that uses each company's three-year revenue growth percentage. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for these voluntary programs, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. The full list of 2023 winners is now available online and will be published along with editorial coverage in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," said Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," said Phillip Crawley, Publisher, and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

