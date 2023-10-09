Ugreen Unveils PowerRoam 2200: A Portable Power Station Set to Power Anything, Anytime, Anywhere

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a global leader in charging accessories, has announced the release of its groundbreaking PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station. Living up to the slogan "Power Anything, Anytime, Anywhere," the PowerRoam 2200 solidifies its position as the best portable power station available in the 2 kWh range.

Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 Power Station (PRNewswire)

The PowerRoam 2200 is a versatile solution that is ideal for home backup and outdoor entertainment. This revolutionary device boasts "warp-speed" recharging capabilities, making it incredibly efficient. Utilizing Ugreen's proprietary PowerZip Technology, the PowerRoam 2200 recharges to 80% in just 50 minutes and becomes fully charged in 1.5 hours. This breakthrough helps users never to be held back by long charging times again. Unshackling such a limitation found on most portable power solutions, the PowerRoam 2200 offers a powerful performance that can power 99% of home appliances.

Thanks to the embedded U-Turbo technology, the product can produce an output of up to 3,500W, exceeding the average power range of similar devices. The PowerRoam 2200 is equipped with six AC outlets supporting up to 2,400W of output power and offers 16 various outlets in total. This feature ensures that consumers can power almost any home appliance effortlessly.

One of the product's most impressive features is its long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, which offers 3,000 recharge cycles—six times more than the industry average. The unit's internal components are shielded by a high-strength, integrated polycarbonate ABS shell, providing added durability. Further enhancing its longevity is the advanced Battery Management System (BMS), which is capable of protecting against over-current, over-voltage, and overheating.

Ease of mobility is a crucial aspect of any portable power station, and Ugreen addresses this with the PowerRoam 2200's detachable polybutylene trolley. This trolley enables easier transportation, making the device highly portable and convenient for any adventure. In terms of expandability, the PowerRoam 2200 is second to none. It allows users to connect up to five expansion batteries, offering a total capacity increase from 2kWh to 12kWh. This feature makes it easier than ever to prepare for emergencies, making the device not just a gadget but an essential home appliance.

The PowerRoam 2200 also comes with a robust array of 16 outlets, offering extensive options for any device, including a specialized Anderson port for RV power appliances. Control is further placed into users' hands through the UGREEN app, which allows for real-time monitoring and control of the PowerRoam 2200 from anywhere and at any time. The app provides access to Quiet Mode, Power-Saving Mode, and Child Safety Lock functions, among others, ensuring a safe and customized user experience.

Pricing and Availability

Ugreen PowerRoam 2200 is available for purchase starting today, for $1,999 in the U.S. on Amazon.com, and Ugreen.com. The recommended retail price for Amazon UK is £1,999, and €1,899 on Amazon EU.

About Ugreen

Established in 2012, Ugreen specializes in providing distinguished accessories and digital solutions for global consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users worldwide, providing products ranging from charging devices, phone, and computer accessories to home and automobile accessories. For more information, please visit www.ugreen.com .

CONTACT: pr@ugreen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ugreen Limited