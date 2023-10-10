Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 25. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:



Major Programs 3rd Quarter

2023

Year-to-Date

2023











Commercial Airplanes Programs











737 70



286



747 —



1



767 8



17



777 8



17



787 19



50

Total 105



371















Defense, Space & Security Programs











AH-64 Apache (New) 5



17



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 9



38



CH-47 Chinook (New) 1



8



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3



7



F-15 Models —



6



F/A-18 Models 3



16



KC-46 Tanker 3



4



MH-139 1



1



P-8 Models 2



7



T-7A 1



1



Commercial and Civil Satellites —



3

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

