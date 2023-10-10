CSP Associates Expands Senior Leadership Team, Adding Dr. Rob Mullins as Senior Managing Director

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSP Associates LLC, a leading commercial diligence advisory firm in the aerospace, defense, and government services markets, announced today an expanded senior leadership team, adding Dr. Robert (Rob) Mullins as a Senior Managing Director. Rob will help lead all facets of CSP's strategic and transaction advisory practices, including business development, client relationship management, and transaction execution.

"Rob brings a wealth of experience to CSP gained through more than two decades of senior leadership roles in the global aerospace and defense industry, most recently as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development at Lockheed Martin Corporation," said Dr. Brad Meslin, CSP co-founder and Senior Managing Director. "Rob's extensive M&A experience, deep industry knowledge and broad network of relationships will strengthen and expand CSP's ability to support our global private equity and corporate client base. Eric Chase, Matt Hardy and I are excited to welcome Rob to the CSP team."

As an elected officer and a member of the Executive Leadership team at Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), a $65B global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide, Rob had responsibility for strategy and business development, mergers and acquisitions, and venture investments (the latter via Lockheed Martin Ventures). He also led a 1,200-person organization across four business areas that generated over $60 billion in new business awards annually. Prior to his tenure at Lockheed Martin, he served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions, at Cobham plc (LSE: COB), a British FTSE 250 company with $3.5 billion in revenues and over 11,000 employees worldwide. From 2010 to 2012, he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Alliant Techsystems (NYSE: ATK), a global aerospace and defense company with $4.7 billion in revenues and over 14,000 employees. From 2002 to 2010, Rob held multiple positions at Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), including Vice President and Deputy General Manager of the Space and ISR Systems Division from 2007 to 2010.

About CSP Associates: CSP is a leading global provider of business diligence transaction advisory services in the aerospace, defense, and government services markets, and is a strategic advisor to some of the largest U.S. and European corporate players in our served markets. Since 1990, the firm has supported approximately 200 U.S. and international private equity and corporate clients in nearly 1,200 transaction engagements. CSP developed and continues to innovate the diligence model used by global investors to assess and value acquisition candidates in our served markets. CSP's co-investment affiliate, CSP Equity Partners, has invested in approximately 115 aerospace, defense and government services companies over the past two decades, achieving top-quartile returns over multiple industry cycles.

