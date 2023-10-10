Hesai Announces ADAS Lidar Design Win with Neta Auto's New Series Production Vehicle

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) announced an ADAS lidar design win with Neta Auto's new series production vehicle. Hesai will supply ultra-high resolution long range lidar AT128 for Neta Auto's upcoming vehicle model which is expected to launch in the first half of 2025.

Neta Auto is a leader in the smart EV industry. The company is committed to making high-quality smart EV accessible to consumers worldwide. Despite intense market competitions in 2023, Neta Auto has maintained a monthly sales volume of over 10,000 units, firmly establishing itself as a leading EV automaker. By September 2023, it has accumulated a substantial user base of nearly 350,000 customers. Neta Auto also has the highest monthly registrations for electric vehicles in Thailand in 2023, and has began construction on its first Thailand factory. Neta Auto's international footprint spans across ASEAN, South America, and the Middle East, with offices in China, Europe, Thailand and Indonesia working efficiently in collaboration. Neta Auto also confirmed its plan to establish an international headquarters in Hong Kong, further deepening Neta Auto's presence in the global market.

In response to the evolving and increasingly diversified consumer demands, Neta Auto is focusing on technological innovation to provide consumers with high-quality smart mobility experience. In 2022, Neta Auto introduced the "NNP" highway navigation assistance function to the Neta S model, bringing consumers an advanced intelligent driving experience. Neta Auto's new series production vehicle will also showcase its latest R&D achievements on the intelligent driving function.

Zhang Yong, co-founder and CEO of Neta Auto, said: "Hesai is a global leader in lidar solutions for autonomous mobility and ADAS vehicles. It is also a vital strategic partner in Neta Auto's ongoing innovation in the intelligent driving sector. This collaboration featuring Hesai's AT128 will effectively upgrade the new series production vehicle by enhancing NETA PILOT's advanced intelligent driving system. I believe our cooperation will yield fruitful results and promote autonomous driving solutions to be used in more scenarios."

David Li, co-founder and CEO of Hesai, said: "Neta Auto is an emerging force in the EV sector, having achieved numerous accomplishments in areas such as automotive intelligence, global expansion, market orientation, and customer services. We are glad to reach partnership with Neta Auto, and together we are committed to achieve breakthroughs in intelligent driving for its new series production vehicle. Our joint efforts will provide Neta Auto's consumers with a safer, more comfortable, and highly efficient driving experience."

As a global leader in the lidar industry, Hesai prides itself on delivering high-performance, highly reliable, and affordable products. Its automotive-grade lidars enable a broad spectrum of applications including ADAS passenger and commercial vehicles, and autonomous driving vehicles. As of the second half of 2023, Hesai has delivered over 190,000 lidar units, showcasing its outstanding mass production and delivery capabilities.

Hesai will provide cutting-edge lidar technology for Neta Auto's new series production vehicle. The AT128 is an automotive-grade long-range lidar that has an exceptional overall resolution of 1200×128. It can output real-time 3D data at a remarkable rate of 1.53 million points per second. In addition, it has a detection range of up to 200 meters (@10% reflectivity), which can outline objects in great detail. As the primary lidar sensor for ADAS applications, the AT128 has high performance, high reliability, and great affordability. Since its mass production and delivery in 2022, AT128 has empowered numerous passenger vehicles from leading OEMs. The cumulative deliveries for AT128 have surpassed 130,000 units.

Hesai's Maxwell Center, located in Shanghai, is approaching its completion of construction and expected to commence operation by the end of 2023. It undertakes functions such as R&D, production, and automotive-grade reliability testing of lidar. Maxwell adopts highly advanced intelligent manufacturing technology, proprietary cloud-based MES system, and a large number of smart industrial robots, achieving automation for over 100 production processes with an automation rate of 90%. Maxwell not only ensures rapid iteration and high-quality products, but also provides guarantee for large-scale mass production and delivery, meeting customers' diverse and customized production needs.

Hesai and Neta Auto are joining forces to enhance the ADAS driving functionalities of its new series production vehicle. Looking forward, the two companies will continue to leverage their strengths to jointly advance the development and implementation of intelligent driving technology for a wide range of applications.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous driving vehicles, and robotic applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs. Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company has superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning over 40 countries.

