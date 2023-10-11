Steward Partners Welcomes Sunshine Private Wealth

New partner with $170 Million AUM is the first to choose Steward's transformative investment advisory representative (IAR) offering.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, welcomes Sunshine Private Wealth, led by Faiza Kedir, CFP® and based in Sarasota, FL. The team, formerly with Hightower, manages approximately $170 million in client assets and is Steward's third office in Florida, continuing the firm's planned expansion in that state.

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group) (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to have Faiza as our newest partner and the first to choose our RIA-only, IAR offering, which we think is the gateway to the next chapter of Steward's growth story," explained Jeffrey Gonyo, Managing Director, Senior Divisional President, Southeast at Steward Partners. "We believe adding the investment advisory representative or "RIA-only" option to our total offering will make Steward even more attractive to independent advisors like Faiza because it offers regulatory, compliance, and operational support. With Steward, advisors not only continue to own their book of business but also are equity partners in the overall enterprise."

"I had been looking around the industry and conducting due diligence for the last few years before deciding to join Steward Partners, and no one else had an offering that was even close. I was looking for the opportunity to partner with a firm that is focused on the future," explained Faiza Kedir, CFP®, Managing Director and Wealth Manager, at Sunshine Private Wealth. "With Steward, I will have the opportunity to offer fiduciary advice to my clients, while also allowing me to maximize the growth potential of my business and build a larger team. Additionally, I'll have the ability to market my firm and build my own brand with the support and resources of the entire company behind me."

Faiza Kedir began her career as a financial advisor when she joined Hightower, where she was Director, Business Development, and Financial Advisor. Prior to that, she spent 22 years with Bank of America where she managed a retail bank branch, trained managers, and assisted clients in meeting their financial needs and goals. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia and in Business Administration and Management from Florida SouthWestern State College and has earned the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) designation.

Throughout its 10-year history, Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. The firm was recently ranked at #19 on Barron's list of 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms, marking the fourth consecutive year. This is an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

Earlier this year, Steward had 15 wealth managers named to the Forbes 2023 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. That annual ranking spotlights more than 7,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Additionally, two Steward Partners' wealth managers were included on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2023, and another was named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2023, all of which are prepared by SHOOK Research. Other recent honors include three wealth managers being named to AdvisorHub's 2023 Advisors to Watch List.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of August 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 / 2021 / 2022 / 2023. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

The 2017 / 2018 / 2019 / 2020 / 2021 / 2022 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor and the Washington Post's Top Workplace awards are not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

Source: Forbes.com. Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Women Best In State rankings were developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications, and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions on how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

Source: Forbes.com. SHOOK considered advisors born in 1983 or later with a minimum 4 years as an advisor. Advisors have: built their own practices and lead their teams; joined teams and are viewed as future leadership; or a combination of both. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Welath Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

Source: AdvisorHub.com. AdvisorHub's 200 Fastest Growing Advisors to Watch and 100 Advisors to Watch – Under $1 Billion rankings were developed by AdvisorHub and are based on Scope of practice measured by assets, production, and level of service; Growth of practice consisting of year-over-year growth in assets, households, and production; and lastly, Professionalism which includes regulatory record, community service, and team diversity. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of AdvisorHub and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. These advisors won by bringing in new clients, increasing assets and boosting production. Participation is open to all firms and advisors. Nominees are required to have a minimum of seven years-experience, $100m minimum AUM, and a clean regulatory record. Using data on assets, households, and production, we rank advisors on three categories: scale, growth, and professionalism.

Scale is the traditional metric used in most rankings. It's essentially the size of the business and its profitability. We also considered staffing, clientele, and several other factors. This in aggregate provides a snapshot of the size and sophistication of a practice. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to AdvisorHub in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.AdvisorHub.com

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

mmorales@jconnelly.com

973.224.7152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory Group